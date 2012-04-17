Mitt Romney, meanwhile, was left with having to make his dire declaration about Obama’s tax-hiking into a prospective warning. No, tax rates aren’t soaring now, but they will, trumpeted his official Tax Day news release: “If Americans think today’s tax day is painful, just wait until a second Obama term. With more than half a trillion dollars in Obama tax hikes already set to hit the economy in 2013, President Obama wants to add trillions more in higher taxes.”

But here’s the thing: Americans don’t seem to think that tax day is all that “painful”: Gallup shows that the rate of Americans who regard the level of taxes they pay as “fair” has ticked up to 59 percent, after sliding down during the Tea Party years of 2009, 2010 and 2011. And while it’s true that the Bush tax cuts are set to expire at the end of this year, the threat of that increase—which is more real than any tax increase the crowds were facing in the spring of 2009—is not stoking much visible anti-tax ire. Instead, it’s the tax-hikers that are on the march. Yes, they’re mostly still limiting their proposals to the well-to-do, as Obama’s done from the start. But they’re being more free-wheeling about it than they’ve been in years, disregarding Norquist’s warning that any tax increases on the wealthy will be rejected by middle class voters who know that all tax increases eventually “trickle down” to them. These past few days, it’s been hard to keep track of all the different super-wealthy types arguing, pleading for higher taxes on their ilk—among others, there was hedge funder Whitney Tilson on the Washington Post op-ed page a few days ago, and Wall Streeter David Levine on Ezra Klein’s blog today. Heck, there was even a call for higher taxes at one Romney’s events today—a Pennsylvania picnic he held with reg’lar Americans, one of whom told him, “None of us like to pay more taxes, but sometimes that’s necessary.”

What’s going on here? I’m curious what you think. I suppose one could credit Warren Buffett and his secretary; or the president, who has become far more forceful on this front long after he should have, his party’s dismal wipe-out in the 2010 election when voters told exit pollsters that they were in favor of increasing taxes on the wealthy and yet voted, by decisive margins, for the party whose priority it was to oppose such increases. By finding his voice on the matter of tax fairness, Obama has, if nothing else, clarified the who’s-on-who’s-side lines that became so blurred in the midterm morass.

But me, I’m inclined to give a lot of the credit to Willard Mitt Romney. Champions of raising taxes on the wealthy could not have asked for a better emblem of their cause than a quarter-billionaire who made his money slicing and dicing companies and now pays less than 15 percent on an investment-fueled income of $20 million or more per year—and who, unlike Buffett et al, is proposing tax rates that would lower his own bill even further. Romney knows this, which is why he’s been so remarkably squirrelly about releasing his own tax returns (seriously, how much did it undermine Romney’s tax-day message that he himself sought an extension for this year’s taxes, so as to delay the moment of revelation?)

The evolving tax debate is bearing out what I argued in a cover story for the magazine in January—that Romney's wealth, per se, would not be as easy a target for the Obama campaign as some liberals like to assume, but that his tax rate would be an easier mark: