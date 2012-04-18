Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins deems income inequality "a strange obsession, at least to the extent the obsessives focus their policy responses on trying to adjust the condition of the top one percent rather than improving the opportunities of everyone else." Academics who study it are "seemingly incapable of freeing [themselves] from tendentiousness." The "claimed shift toward inequality can be made to disappear" when you take household size and differing definitions of income into account. The "political capital devoted to income inequality" has diverted resources from the fight for school choice and tax reform. Interest in income inequality is a kind of "human soul-sickness" that masks a quest for higher social status; people criticize the rich in order to associate themselves with them.

Wow. Let's take these one by one.

Obsessives want to whack the top one percent, not improve opportunities for everyone else. Not true; we obsessives are very interested in improving opportunities for everyone else. But we're struggling to see how that can possibly happen when the economy's rewards skew so heavily toward the one percent. When 93 percent of the economic recovery ends up in the pockets of the top one percent (as occurred in 2010), the bottom 99 percent is left fighting over table scraps. Basically, you're out of the game if you earn less than $352,000. A growing body of evidence suggests that greater income inequality translates into lower mobility; as Isabel Sawhill of the Brookings Institution has observed, it gets harder to climb the ladder as the rungs grow farther apart.

Academics who study income inequality are tendentious. Academics have been studying income distribution for a century; the National Bureau of Economic Research was founded with the avowed purpose of producing objective, non-ideological research on this topic. America's ruling class used to worry quite a lot about income inequality because it feared it might lead to the radical overthrow of the U.S. government. When it discovered, in recent decades, that all growing income inequality did was boost sales of crystal meth, increase out-of-wedlock pregnancies, and lead to a variety of other self-destructive behaviors on the part of an ever-more-despairing working class that no longer had much of a labor movement to defend its interests, the plutocrats lost interest in the subject.