In case you weren’t convinced that we’ve reached the campaign’s silly season, the War on Dogs has arrived to erase all doubt. It started with Democrats poking fun at Mitt Romney’s dog-on-car incident. The Daily Caller retaliated earlier this week with a post “uncovering” the “shocking” “news” that Barack Obama once ate dog meat as a child (an event he had mentioned in his memoir). The battle moved to a new front when Romney advisor Eric Fehrnstrom alluded on Twitter to Obama’s dog-eating. And thus began the War on Dogs, just the latest of the innumerable wars waged this election cycle. We decided to look back at rhetorical wars of the past, from Lyndon Johnson’s war on poverty to Rick Santorum’s war on pornography.

War on Poverty. President Lyndon Johnson in his 1964 State of the Union address declared “unconditional war on poverty in America.” As part of his Great Society programs, the War on Poverty—as it was unofficially known—sought to address the high poverty rate in America, which was near 19 percent at the time. Johnson laid out his proposals to the joint session of Congress using martial rhetoric to describe the efforts needed to combat poverty.

War on Hunger. In a 1966 special message to Congress, Johnson proposed that “the United States lead the world in a war against hunger.” Johnson’s message detailed a program designed to provide food and foreign aid to other countries and also improve food domestic food production.

War on Drugs. The much maligned “War on Drugs” was coined by Richard Nixon in June, 1971 to apply to his creation of a national anti-drug policy. Identifying drugs as “Public Enemy Number 1,” he created the DEA to coordinate the enforcement efforts of other agencies in eradicating illegal drug use.