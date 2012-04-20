In the era of Judy at Carnegie Hall, much as today, the individual song, not the album, was the dominant form in popular music. Albums, which sold for four or five dollars apiece, were a little pricey for the babysitting-money budgets of the adolescent girls who were the primary market for single records. LPs, targeted to the smaller market of older listeners, generally sold in far lower numbers than singles; hence hit status came at a lower cost for albums—until the mid-to-late 1960s, when the rock generation aged a bit and the album came into its own as a form in rock. In recent years, through the atomization of pop culture, and the rise of pocket devices and 99-cent downloads, the song has returned to its historic place as the currency of exchange in popular music, and the audiences for singles and albums are once again divided by age lines. The fact that kids now tend to buy (or trade) singles, while their parents get albums, mirrors the early ’60s and makes Adele’s success in both arenas all the more impressive.

During the year Judy Garland had the number-one album in the country, the hit songs playing on rec-room record players were, for the most part, pillow-book fantasies of teenage life, and a great many of them were written or performed by young women not much older than the junior high schoolers listening, dancing, and making out to them. “One Fine Day,” recorded by the Chiffons, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” done by the Shirelles, “Take Good Care of My Baby” and “Go Away, Little Girl,” sung by men with boyish heartthrob looks like Bobby Vee and Steve Lawrence: each of these songs, and quite a few others like them on the pop charts in the first years of the ’60s, were composed by Carole King not long after she left Queens College and took up the business of songwriting for Brill Building music publishers. Exquisitely wrought little trifles, these songs were co-written by the lyricist Gerry Goffin, whom King married in 1960, and they dealt with the everyday dramas of adolescence in the language of the lunch room. Their aspiration was an idealized but not glamorized vision of normalcy, where a crush fulfilled can deliver nothing less, but nothing more, than the having of one fine day.

As she reminds us in her new memoir, A Natural Woman, King started out as a specialist in the production-line system of music-making, though she went on to help establish the rock-era alternative to that system by diversifying, writing her own lyrics as well as music and singing her own songs. With the photo on her second solo album, Tapestry, King presented not just a new image but a new set of aesthetic terms for both women and men in pop: those of intimacy, hominess, earthiness, and naturalism—the tenets of the very-old-as-new normalcy of the counterculture. The picture shows us King at home, weaving a tapestry, as she relaxes on a window seat with a gray-furred cat, lit only by the sun through sheer Indian-print curtains. When we hear her singing in her dry, unaffected, non-singer’s voice about feeling like a natural woman, the naturalness she suggests seems more to do with purity of the spirit than pleasures of the flesh. With Tapestry, King became the first woman since Judy Garland to have a number-one album on the charts for at least thirteen weeks. The record sold more than twenty-five million copies, including one to my mother, who actually took up making tapestries after she got the album.

In a concert that Carole King performed with James Taylor at Madison Square Garden a few years ago, she gave Taylor credit for leading her to the approach to songwriting that she took up and that Adele carries on today. “It was James who convinced me that it was okay to write my own lyrics,” she said. “I said, ‘I don’t know what to write about,’ and he said, ‘Just write about what’s going on in your life. Write about the things that you’re feeling. What happened to you today? What about that.’”

The King-by-way-of-Taylor principle of faith in the aesthetic validity of day-to-day experience and moment-to-moment feeling has become a rule of practice among singer-songwriters, and it explains most of Adele’s songs. Though she works with collaborators hired by producers in the Brill Building manner, Adele writes nearly all her own lyrics, and they deal mainly with her life and mostly with her relationship problems in language just a bit more poetic than dinner conversation on an intense night. “Old friend, why are you so shy?” she sings in “Someone Like You,” one of the hits from 21. “Ain’t like you to hold back or hide from the light.”

As Adele has explained repeatedly, 21 is essentially a reality-based concept album about a destructive love affair, a subject that she sees as fitting neatly in her scheme of resolute normalcy. “This record is inspired by something that’s really normal,” she said in her Grammy acceptance speech this year, “everybody’s been through it, a rubbish relationship.”

The conception of the normal that Adele advances, for the most part, is superficially grim—an almost Dickensian view of life, especially romantic life, as a miasma of gold buried in rubbish and muck. At the same time, she makes clear her grasp of that view as something both realistic and performatively dramatic, and she makes use of it, ultimately, in service to a larger narrative of triumph. In her September 2011 concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which is preserved on YouTube, she sings “I’ll Be Waiting,” and tells the audience: “That one was a very rare upbeat, happy, optimistic one. I’m sure you know about that, if you have my albums—I’m pretty miserable on record, really.” Then, bursting into a laugh, she says, “Not in real life! I’m happy in real life.”

Vocally, Adele has always been a potent force, and she keeps getting better—and not just bigger, though her voice has grown in power since she started recording. The timing of her Grammy sweep this year, the day after the death of Whitney Houston, led inevitably to lots of talking-head patter about Adele being Houston’s heir, and the awards being the coronation of the new pop queen. After all, Houston was the last woman in top-forty music to have Adele’s kind of explosive early success. She was just twenty-one herself when she made her first album, a glossy-stock gift-bag of impressive, expensive-sounding pop items. Titled “Whitney Houston,” the record was the best-selling album of the year on the Billboard charts and, not coincidentally, won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Reared in the tradition of black gospel music by the great Cissy Houston, her mother, Whitney Houston knew how to sing to heaven, and she could reach it without amplification. Gospel has always been one of the few spheres in music where both women and men have been equally free to roar with untempered gusto. Whitney Houston brought that implicitly spiritual but utterly physical gusto to mainstream pop, feminizing and sexualizing it. Nothing conventional was a part of Houston’s story, until personal troubles and the demons of stardom conspired to speed her decline and her end.

Adele has admitted publicly to an early aspiration to emulate Houston, and a debt to Houston is apparent in Adele’s steady movement toward a more soulful, more American sound—a blacker sound. “I’ve always wanted to sound like Whitney Houston,” Adele said in a video interview. “I remember being seventeen in front of the mirror, singing along to ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody’ or something like that, with my hairspray in my hand.”

What a sweet, funny image: teenage fandom as a giddy fantasy of stardom. Happy in real life, miserable on record, Adele seems very much the mirror image of a figure like Whitney Houston—or Judy Garland. By celebrity standards, perhaps Adele is not so normal, after all.



David Hajdu is the music critic for The New Republic. This article appeared in the May 10, 2012 issue of the magazine.