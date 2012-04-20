That I can’t recall my first glimpse of my mother:

Alien-eyed, wrapped in alien cloth, how could

I? Once she held me she just was my mother.

That’s just how it goes. This is just one of many

Beautiful moments I’ve been a part of but can’t

(And won’t ever) remember. That’s just life, I guess.

The void. That’s just a part of life: some hidden cave

Sunk deep in the mind and built for Beautiful But

Can’t Remember. I saw it once: here dissolving,

There reassembling like gleaned second-long seasons.

And for what reason? I just don't know. Years asking

Myself, Why? Why can we not remember this? passed.