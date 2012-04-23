After years of pent up withdrawal from modernity, at Vatican II, the Catholic Church chose to engage the world, to “discern the signs of the times.” In that effort, mistakes were made, but they were made with oversight. The bishops, too, were seeking their footing in a changed theological landscape. To cite only one example of how thoroughgoing those changes are: before Vatican II, almost every Catholic theologian in America was a celibate cleric. Today there are four married couples on the theology faculty at Fordham University. It should surprise no one that in the face of such changes, some would put a foot wrong. But, the fact that Catholic theology was undergoing a dynamic period does not explain the drug epidemic. And, of course, Douthat does not compare the period after Vatican II with the its relevant corollary, the years after the sixteenth century Council of Trent, which was also marked by theological controversies, divergent attempts to inculcate reform, and a hodge-podge of religious experiments that needed to be set aright with time.

Of course, not all accommodationisms are equal in Douthat’s rendering. He may not like the “prosperity gospel” as preached by Pastor Joel Osteen, but he has many nice things to say about the accommodation to laissez-faire capitalism that American Catholic conservatives have been championing. He labels Michael Novak’s works a “breakthrough” and approvingly quotes this passage:

It is wrong to imagine that the spirit of competition is foreign to the gospels, and that, in particular, competition for money is humankind’s most mortal spiritual danger. Under God, a wealthy nation faces an especially harsh judgment, but that judgment will not be aimed so much at the existence of wealth as at the character of the uses made of it. On Judgment Day, the rich may find it especially hard to get through the eye of the needle, but this will not be because they had money but because their use of it will be subjected to an accounting on different ledgers from those scrutinized by the Internal Revenue Service. The rich have reason to tremble. If their wealth has been productive for others, though, the world has reason to be merciful to them even if God’s standards are higher.

If that is not accomodationism, I do not know what is. Collapsing Catholicism into capitalism is as much of an “accommodation” as collapsing it into the counterculture. Novak is so eager to pour the Scottish Enlightenment into the Gospels that he fails to note that it is a spirit of gratuitousness, not competition, that must characterize a Christian culture.

Unsurprisingly, in heaping praise upon Novak, Douthat does not qualify his assessment by referring to Pope Benedict’s encyclical Caritas in Veritate, which declares that “the Church’s social doctrine has always maintained that justice must be applied to every phase of economic activity, because this is always concerned with man and his needs. Locating resources, financing, production, consumption and all the other phases in the economic cycle inevitably have moral implications. Thus every economic decision has a moral consequence.” [emphases in original] For orthodox Catholics, then, ethics do not enter the picture only when the rich decide to write a check to charity.

There is another passage in Pope Benedict’s encyclical that neither Novak nor Douthat would be likely to cite: “Through the combination of social and economic change, trade union organizations experience greater difficulty in carrying out their task of representing the interests of workers, partly because Governments, for reasons of economic utility, often limit the freedom or the negotiating capacity of labour unions. Hence traditional networks of solidarity have more and more obstacles to overcome. The repeated calls issued within the Church’s social doctrine, beginning with Rerum Novarum, for the promotion of workers’ associations that can defend their rights must therefore be honoured today even more than in the past, as a prompt and far-sighted response to the urgent need for new forms of cooperation at the international level, as well as the local level.” This demonstrates the extent to which traditional—orthodox—Catholic social teaching is at odds with that of contemporary American Catholic neo-cons, intent on finding ways to baptize Hayek and von Mises. But as I say, for Douthat not all accommodations are bad.

My problem with Douthat’s book is not that his opinions differ from my own. My problem is that he does not seem to have any idea what he is talking about. In the West, there has been no universally accepted authoritative voice on orthodoxy since the Reformation. “What am I to do when many persons allege different interpretations, each one of whom swears to have the Spirit?” asked Erasmus in 1524. But Douthat does not see the larger picture that he aims to explain, and his treatment of his subject is so pitifully mistaken in things large and small that what we are left with is a meandering, self-serving screed. The book has the same reliance on private judgment that anyone who was really concerned with heresy would recognize as part of the problem, not part of the solution.

Michael Sean Winters writes for the National Catholic Reporter. His book, God’s Right Hand: How Jerry Falwell Made God a Republican and Baptized the American Right, was recently published by HarperOne.