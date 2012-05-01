THE NAME OF Cromwell is indissolubly associated with political upheaval, religious radicalism, and regicide. Thomas Cromwell, an ancestor of Oliver, was a faithful servant first to Cardinal Wolsey, and after the Cardinal’s fall, to Henry VIII. Wolsey, as Cardinal, had failed to get Henry’s twenty-year marriage to Katherine of Aragon annulled, and paid the price for that failure. By a series of legalistic maneuvers and dubious depositions, Cromwell, a smart lawyer with no ties to Rome, achieved the annulment, leaving Henry free to marry Anne Boleyn. He also—when the King tired of her and, his first wife dead, aimed for respect­ability—secured Anne’s downfall, trial, and execution (the main subject of Bring Up the Bodies). But Cromwell’s most lasting achievement, by taking advantage of the obvious corruptions in the wealthy monastic system of the Catholic Church, was to engineer the near-total dissolution of Britain’s religious houses. This both solved Henry’s second nagging problem—a chronic shortage of cash—and placated the nobility, many of whom benefited from royal largesse in the form of land-grants when the great religious estates were broken up.

An autocratic self-serving egotist with his own theological notions, Henry VIII was obliged, in order to break free of his first marriage, to split from the pope, whom he saw as a political enemy rather than a religious superior. Threatened with excommunication and irritated by the taxes and other levies that went to Rome, he declared himself head of the Church in Britain, and required every citizen to accept, on solemn oath, his right to this position. By doing so he put himself in conflict not only with Rome, but also with a number of clerics and scholars in his own realm, headed by Bishop Fisher and Sir Thomas More, who could subscribe neither to Henry’s self-proclaimed religious authority nor to the largely secular casuistry that had cleared the way for his remarriage. But to refuse the oath was, as Henry saw it—and as new laws conveniently confirmed—plain treason. This was the material of Robert Bolt’s play A Man for All Seasons, and later for sections of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall. As we know, both Fisher and More did refuse the oath, and were executed. The crucial problem, of course, lies in interpreting those events.

On the one hand we have More’s Catholic view (accepted in this case by a good many non-Catholics): to swear to an oath that directly affronted one’s most deeply held religious beliefs was, quite simply, unthinkable. More refused, and was martyred and ultimately sainted for the stand he took. This, clearly, was Bolt’s position: it proved both emotionally satisfying and very popular. Against it we must consider the arguments of what is sometimes called the Protestant ethic, which challenges Catholic tradition on the basis of freely shared Biblical evidence. Where in the Bible, Mantel’s Cromwell wonders in Wolf Hall, does it speak of monks, nuns, relics, or the pope? Or, indeed, of Purgatory? Thus Henry’s oath can be seen as a mere political ploy couched in religious terms. More, in this view, could have sworn the oath without imperiling his immortal soul in the slightest. Reflecting on More’s death in Bring Up the Bodies (the title is Tudor legalese for ordering the delivery of persons in custody for trial), Cromwell opines: “If ever a man came close to beheading himself, Thomas More was that man.” And in Cromwell’s own terms, of course, this is exactly true.

In the Author’s Note to her novel, Mantel records that “in this book I try to show how a few crucial weeks might have looked from Thomas Cromwell’s point of view.” His point of view as delineated here, and in Wolf Hall, is by and large that of the Protestant ethic. As a historical novelist, Mantel does not believe in re-writing history. Her advice to students when teaching a master class, which I recently read, was at the back of my mind while reading this subtle, gripping portrait of this smooth, powerful, enigmatic Tudor servant of the Crown: “Question every historical fact you think you know, and never take the word of a single source … Don’t pervert the values of the past. … Your characters … very likely believed in hellfire, beating children, and hanging malefactors. Can you live with that? Don’t rearrange history to suit your plot. Make a virtue of the constraints of the facts, or write some other form of fiction. Don’t show off. Your reader only needs to know about one tenth of what you know.”