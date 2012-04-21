Pelican

Brown Pelicans of the Gulf Coast haven’t been physically damaged by the spill, but their rookeries and nesting places are still severely affected. An AP photographer recounted his experiences of photographing pelicans “too coated to fly” back in 2010 and seeing the erosion and deterioration of their habitat on a recent return trip. The birds may have more to worry about than just their homes: Studies are looking into the effects the oil spill had on the pelicans’ food supply.

Oysters

Scientists studying the Gulf Coast oysters in the two years since the BP oil spill have found that oysters still contain higher concentrations of heavy metals in their shells, gills and muscle tissue than they did before the spill. This resonates far up the food chain, as the harmful toxins are passed on to the many organisms that feed on the Gulf oysters.

Shrimp

A recent report by Al Jazeera found that a massive presence of mutated shrimp have begun to be found in the Gulf of Mexico. The shrimp are being born without eyes, or with tumors and lesions on their heads, something unheard of before the spill.

Bluefin Tuna

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study found that the oil spill would “likely result in less than a 4 percent reduction of future spawning biomass” of bluefin tuna in the Gulf. According to the Wall Street Journal, the analysis was based on the assumption that up to 20 percent of baby tuna were killed or left unable to reproduce because of the spill.

Nick Robins-Early, Perry Stein, and Eric Wen are interns at The New Republic.