Having just written a TRB column arguing against tax reform, I didn't expect to like Bill Galston's argument in favor of it. Strangely, though, I did, for three reasons.

1.) Galston's proposal to take all income-tax deductions and turn them into a Comprehensive Flat Tax Deduction is intriguing. I won't explain it here, but the basic idea is to take everybody's tax deductions and make them both more progressive and less of a revenue drain. This seems a good strategy to deal with the reality that most of the big tax loopholes (health insurance exclusion, pension exclusion, mortgage interest deduction) benefit a broad swath of the population, albeit unequally, and therefore would be very difficult to eliminate.

2.) Galston argues for a carbon tax, which I like, too (for reasons I explain here), though I'd use it specifically to reduce the regressive payroll tax.

3.) Galston recognizes that government's share of the GDP will have to rise. As a moderate, he is brave to say so.