Philpott’s treatment of Islam is relatively thin compared to his erudite chapters on the Judeo-Christian tradition, and his interpretation of Muslim ideas may seem one-sided (though the same could be said for his interpretation of Judaism and Christianity). But that is not to deny its validity, nor the legitimacy of Philpott’s search for a common ethic of mercy, forgiveness and reconciliation in all three religions. Clearly Islam is much more than a “jihadist faith.”

But sometimes Philpott’s scholarship overwhelms his practical side, and makes reading his book more of a chore than it should be. He speaks of two tasks, six wounds, and seven relationships between justice and reconciliation. This fondness for taxonomy leads to grotesque sentences such as this: “Secondary restorations, too, are fruits of the six practices and involve the four ideal typical parties in political reconciliation.” But his on-the-ground experiences leaven these pedantic tendencies. They also produce in him an engaging modesty. He refuses to push his ideas too far or too absolutely. He gives full weight to critics skeptical of the possibilities of reconciliation, acknowledging the difficulties and the limitations. He is an idealist but not a utopian. Since the kind of dialogue that he advocates allows people to hold on to their traditions and beliefs, any agreements, he says, “will always be partial.” And yet he urges us to go for “the best that can be obtained.”

Just and Unjust Peace is a book of optimism, of hope, of insistently seeing the glass as half full. Humane but not fatuous or sappy, it is the exit ramp off Apocalypse Highway. One wants Philpott to be right, and wishes him the best in his peacemaking efforts. We should feel grateful that there are people like him willing to take on such hard, frustrating, unglamorous work. So why the hesitancy to go along with him, why that frisson of doubt?

To answer this question we might begin by looking at some of the individuals who inhabit the book as examples of reconciliation. Philpott tells us of a Muslim truck driver named Bashir whose father, uncle, and brother were killed by Islamic militants; Bashir himself was disfigured in an assassination attempt. For seven years he sought vengeance, but then decided that his religion required forgiveness. “Bashir has since dedicated his life to victims of the violence, particularly widows and orphans. He has found children of the murderers and has helped them to get an education.”

Then there is Gordon Wilson, a legislator in Northern Ireland whose daughter was killed by an IRA bomb. Wilson stated afterward: “I have lost my daughter and we shall miss her. But I bear no ill will.” And there is Eric Lomax. He was tortured by the Japanese during World War II but spent several days with one of his interrogators, Nagase Takashi, in 1998. “I could no longer see the point of punishing Nagase by a refusal to reach out and forgive him,” Lomax said. “Sometime the hating has to stop.”

These anecdotes of emotional healing are admirable, even inspiring, but they do not advance Philpott’s argument because they read less like models for behavior than like feel-good stories — accounts of how we want everyone to behave even when we know that most people won’t. Similarly, Philpott points to Nelson Mandela as a “paradigmatic” political leader who was able to forgive his jailers after 27 years in a South African prison and help bring peace to his troubled and racially divided land. Yet it is in large part Mandela’s remarkable, almost unworldly capacity for magnanimity that marks him off as such a revered figure. He is too extraordinary to serve as a paradigm.

In these instances, Philpott is describing saintly behavior—idealism raised to its highest level. And here is the problem. Saints may be necessary, but they cannot serve as examples for others to follow: they stand out from the rest of humanity by their readiness to sacrifice themselves for their convictions. They dwell beyond normal society, exploding institutions for the greater good as they understand it. Government for them is not a tool, not even a necessity, but an obstacle to their moral aims, because governing too often conflicts with the pursuit of justice. Unsaintly politicians must frequently make decisions in which justice has to give way to other considerations (like the Hobbesian stability that Philpott deems inadequate).

In this sense, the morality of holding power paradoxically requires knowing when to compromise, even with evil, so that our ideals do not send us self-destructively over a cliff. Philpott’s experiences have taught him the importance of pragmatism in governing, yet there is a part of him that adamantly refuses to compromise with evil, even if doing so is “the best that can be obtained.” Thus he says that “some kinds of wounds are rightfully redressed apart from their consequences for stability, democracy and peace.” These are wounds, he goes on, that demand repair “in and of themselves.” Philpott is not a fanatic. But this is a fanatical idea, and it drives us back to Huntington’s icier realm.

To accept Huntington’s perspective at its coldest, without the counterweight of Philpott’s humanity, can too readily result in cruelty and devastation. Yet to adopt Philpott’s good intentions at their warmest, without the skepticism of Huntington’s tough-mindedness, can produce fanaticism and self-destruction. We need Huntington and Philpott — in an “ethic of intellectual reconciliation,” if you will. Admittedly, this is a balance not easily achieved. In the real world, clashes of values (or civilizations) abound. Every situation, every crisis, is different, and policy is necessarily conducted in a fog of uncertainty.

All we can ask is that policymakers try to maintain the conflicting perspectives of Huntington and Philpott in a kind of unsteady, tense equilibrium, neglecting neither one nor the other. There are no formulas that can assure the correct balance, only the innate good sense of the decision-maker. In this, it should be said, the conduct of international affairs is like nothing so much as the practice of literary criticism, at least as T.S. Eliot once described it. “There is no method,” he said, “except to be very intelligent.”

Barry Gewen is an editor at The New York Times Book Review.