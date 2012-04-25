Before entering prison, Colson found Jesus. For the rest of his life he made common cause with the religious right. There is no reason to think that Colson’s conversion was insincere or opportunistic, and I for one do not. But it should be noted that his clerical garb afforded him considerable material benefits. Washington influentials who might have been reluctant to forgive him now did so. The storyline of such a nasty man now finding God proved irresistible. They even helped him capitalize on his Watergate notoriety, giving him op-ed space to propound his views. Excepting Henry Kissinger, no Watergate villain ever enjoyed more column inches in the Washington Post.

But make no mistake, Colson remained a force for ill in public life. One tends to forget, amid the misty-eyed talk of his conversion, that the religious are no more moral or decent than the irreligious; belief in God does not track with ethical or legal behavior. In his “reformed” life, Colson was a steadfast ally of efforts to diminish the separation between church and state. Much of his energy was expended on that same nasty project he initiated under Nixon: trying to funnel public funds to religious organizations, notwithstanding the First Amendment.

As an adviser to George W. Bush, he prominently encouraged the president’s euphemistically named “faith-based” initiative and efforts like it. Sometimes these schemes were judged by courts to have run afoul of the Constitution. In 2006, an Iowa program linked to Colson’s Prison Fellowship organization was deemed illegal because it spent tax dollars on a program that afforded privileges to inmates who converted to evangelicalism. This, a federal judge ruled, was tantamount to establishing a state religion. Colson objected and appealed, but a higher court sustained the ruling.

In 2005, in a review of a hilariously bad Colson biography by Jonathan Aitken—a right-wing British politician, shamelessly revisionist Nixon biographer, and convicted felon who also subsequently found Jesus and claimed redemption—I noted that “while Colson’s motives might be less cynical now than they were under Nixon, the project of eroding the church-state wall is essentially the same. And while Colson’s current schemes surely don’t merit him more jail time, they hardly suggest a meaningfully changed man.”

I suggested further that, after Watergate, Colson—and Nixon, for that matter—never figured out that the true path to redemption would have been to retreat entirely from the public realm. A few of the Watergate rogues, such as Egil “Bud” Krogh and David Young, did just that. But Colson could not allow himself to forsake the limelight—the books, the TV shows, the advising of presidents, the fame, the money, the influence. Like Nixon, he was really seeking not a private redemption, but a public comeback.

For this, Colson’s supposedly meek-hearted gentle minions—spurred by a right-wing blog—hounded and harassed me, sending hate mail to my personal email account. I’ll surely get more for this. “Viciously loyal,” Colson’s father said. The thuggery lives on.

David Greenberg, a contributing editor to The New Republic, teaches history at Rutgers University and is at work on a history of presidents and spin.