Here again Rose expresses the pro-migrant side more sympathetically, but also dutifully notes Jean Bethke Elshtain’s rather accurate observation, at least on the evidence presented in Rose’s book, that the pro-migrant groups justify their agendas by cherry-picking their favorite Biblical passages without making serious theological arguments—no doubt because useful instruction on American immigration law in the twenty-first century is not going to be found in a two-thousand year old text written to address the dilemmas of nomads and primitive agriculturalists. Of course, the same can be said about the anti-migrant groups. Argument based on scripture lacks standing in American public policy debates; the weakness of the theological arguments reported in this book can only make one grateful for this norm.

So Rose gives up on theology and locates the border controversy in the depths of human psychology. The crisis in the southwest turns out to stem from our inability to deal with “the problem of the existence of others.” Citing Sartre and Freud, Rose argues that the existence of “the Other” poses psychological challenges because people both depend on, and face potential threats from, other people. One must choose between compassion for, and fear of, the Other, Rose says. Immigration policy might reflect the latter choice, or our inability to make a choice—what she thinks is not entirely clear.

But this won’t wash. For Sartre and Freud, the “Other” meant all other people, including our fellow citizens. Foreigners are no more “Other” than other Others. Immigration poses a different, and more mundane, set of problems. Most countries, and the United States more than many others, welcome immigrants—but up to a point. As in so many other areas of life, there are trade-offs. Immigration brings useful skills, cheap labor, cultural diversity, family reunification, and many other good things, to say nothing of the economic benefits to the migrants themselves—but it also can lead to overcrowding, congestion, the loss of common values, low wages, and many other bad things. All countries cap immigration and restrict visas to those who serve a public policy goal such as family reunification. Disagreements about how many people to admit, and what kind of people to admit, reflect empirical ambiguities about the social value added by immigration, and also uncertainties about America’s humanitarian responsibilities. Humans may have trouble reconciling their natural egotism with the demands of others, but this psychological fact provides only the loosest possible metaphor, and not a helpful one, for understanding the debate about immigration in general, and the debate about illegal immigration in particular. One can oppose immigration, or demand limits on immigration, without seeing foreigners as posing existentialist dilemmas.

The distinctive problem posed by the border is that although Americans can legitimately restrict entry into their county, it seems to be impossible to enforce immigration law in a way that does not cause a great deal of suffering and ex post regret. The more tightly the border is sealed, the more that migrants will wander through the desert in order to evade detection, and so the more that people will stumble off the trails, become disoriented under the scorching sun, and die. Meanwhile, the migrants who suffer in this way are not evil people. We thus can’t plant landmines on the border, and instead we feel that we must build a wall that harmlessly repels them, even though their efforts to circumvent the wall produce the same results as landmines would—deaths in the desert. But if the migrants are not evil people, they are not necessarily as desperate or as otherwise deserving of special sympathy as Rose and the pro-migrant groups argue. The Mexican political system is not repressive, and Mexico is not an impoverished country by global standards. Mexicans enter the United States illegally not because Mexico is poor, but because the United States is rich. They behave like our ancestors, who came to this country with little concern for legal niceties, dazzled by the prospect of streets paved with gold.

One might thus argue that the overwhelming majority of migrants from Mexico are rational economic actors who are taking a calculated risk, like a person who joins the army in order to obtain skills but then find himself in a war zone, or someone who mortgages his home in order to finance a start-up but then finds himself on the street when his business fails. We can possibly do more to inform potential migrants of the dangers of crossing the desert, but if they prefer to take these risks, it is not our responsibility to move heaven and earth to rescue them.