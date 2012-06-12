REDUCTION,” THE BEST story in Joseph Salvatore’s first collection, places us in the minds of a scholarly feminist couple trying to have good sex. The man attempts to explain, post-coitally, the disconcertingly arousing thought that came to him during intercourse: “He told her that her breasts were like a cow’s teats. He tried to communicate some of the beauty and awe of this realization, especially as it had bearing on his love feelings for her, while also trying to communicate some of the complications of what he felt regarding the similarities between her breasts and a cow’s teats.” He continues a long speech about how “he had ‘broken through’ certain barriers—if only for the moment—of the culture’s soul-crippling conditioning.” When he finishes effusing about their shared animal nature, the woman responds “by repeating her belief that it was important that she be honest with him, telling him that she yet again had not had an orgasm.”

Disappointingly, much of To Assume a Pleasing Shape exemplifies the very paradox that Salvatore artfully mocks in “Reduction”: the ways our ostensible self-awareness can hinder the intimacy we are trying to think our way into. Salvatore is a smart but anxious performer, and he frequently succumbs to the cloying, isolating cleverness of which he accuses his characters.

The story “Practice Problem” asks us to consider a young woman’s romantic entanglements as a math problem: “Graph the total area, spatial solidity, and utter leather morosis of Jennifer Hampton on a solid three dimensional plane (note: be sure to make use of the fifth axiom and Point P).” This is an appealing conceit in its detailed weirdness. But it is still just a conceit. Jennifer’s connection to geometry is tenuous at best: “Jennifer Hampton, the geometry thereof, and those circles, overlapping circles, circles like her silver sunglasses, the ones she wears day and night, indoors and out; circles like her many pills, the ones that deter pregnancy and manic depression, social anxiety disorder and panic attacks….” Expressing Jennifer’s story as a math problem reveals nothing about her character, or about the narrator’s feelings about her character.

Salvatore’s better sentences are pointedly meandering, answering the demands of his characters in indirect conflict with their environments. A reference to Doc Martens leads the narrator of “Man on Couch” on this cerebral jaunt: