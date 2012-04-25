In reviewing the railcar proposals received, Metro staff considered a standard set of weighted criteria as a rational alternative to traditional low bid procurement. The factors include: experience and past performance (40 percent), price (30 percent), technical compliance (20 percent), and project management experience (10 percent.)

But in order to get to a “best value” determination, Metro also experimented with an innovative method to evaluate the plans based on their potential for job creation. It required the submitters to create a “U.S. Employment Plan”that articulated the range and number of employment opportunities proposed to be created to determine the number of skilled and trade jobs. It also monetized the value of those jobs and the dollar commitment for workforce development and other training programs. That value was then subtracted from the bid price.

The three finalists are all top-notch foreign firms—CAF (Spain), Kinkisharyo (Japan), and Siemens (Germany.) Based on the overall evaluation, Metro staff recommended that its Board of Directors select Kinkisharyo’s $299 million proposal as the winner. Staff based its decision on the firm’s experience and expertise and, no doubt, their belief that Kinkisharyo is the best bet for delivering quality railcars on time. However, the staff report also stated that Siemens’ greatest strength is its employment plan and the fact that it “offered the highest new U.S. job commitment.”

The interesting question, then, is how to weigh the importance of project execution measures against the national imperative to boost U.S. employment and manufacturing through the use of taxpayer dollars. That’s obviously not an easy answer but the job numbers are stark.