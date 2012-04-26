President Obama is campaigning this week against a planned doubling of student loan rates, a rare issue on which Mitt Romney seems to agree. It’s a very worthwhile cause, but it will do nothing to solve the underlying problem of tuition inflation, which is pricing a college education, and the upward mobility it provides, out of reach for many Americans. Between 1981 and 2006 average tuition and fees more than doubled—and that’s after you factor in inflation. What we really need is to move toward federal price controls. That may sound radical, but Obama himself made a similar-sounding point in this year’s State of the Union Address:

Let me put colleges and universities on notice: If you can’t stop tuition from going up, the funding you get from taxpayers will go down. Higher education can’t be a luxury—it is an economic imperative that every family in America should be able to afford.

Remarkably, this call provoked virtually no pushback from a Republican establishment ever-eager to denounce any exercise by Obama of federal muscle in the economic sphere as incipient socialism. Maybe the GOP has been silent because these days it sees universities as the enemy—a redoubt for Marxists, “snobs,” and way too many people who vote Democratic. Or maybe it recognizes that something really needs to be done to halt the rising cost of college. (My evil book-peddling twin has some further thoughts on this topic today in Slate.)

But where to start? I propose a voluntary moratorium on new construction on college campuses.

My inspiration comes from Ernest Davis, Patrick Deer, and Mark Crispin Miller, three NYU professors who, in an April 26 New York Times op-ed (“Expand Minds, Not the NYU Campus”), call on NYU to halt its planned $6 billion expansion. There are unique issues here involving historic preservation—NYU has been slowly wrecking the character of its Washington Square neighborhood for several decades—but Davis, Deer, and Miller also point out that since NYU doesn’t have a monster endowment, the new construction will be funded at least in part by loading up the university with more debt. That will mean higher tuition and more debt for NYU students, and it will also mean that NYU will further price itself out of reach for a growing number of prospective and current students.