Personalism: A New School of Fiction

Still another novel—The Adventures of Augie March, by Saul Bellow—leads by a more roundabout path to a somewhat similar conclusion. This time the background is Chicago in the depression years. The hero is a Jewish boy who, at the beginning of the story, is living with his meek, half-blind mother and his two brothers. The youngest, Georgie,is feeble-minded and the father is shiftless failure who has deserted the family. At present the Marches are miserably poor, but this isn’t the sort of novel that will pursue them to the point where their lives are crushed out by conditions and forces.

Simon, the oldest brother, has an inner force that is capable of surmounting conditions. He is determined to get rich, he makes a brilliant marriage, and at the end of the book he is an overbearing,pot-bellied, unhappy man of affairs. Augie March is less certain of what he wants to do. He is bright, engaging,uncommitted, so that dozens of persons want to pick a career for him, enlist him in their schemes, adopt him as a son, or take him for a lover—and Augie always consents in the beginning,but there is something stubborn in him that makes him follow his own path even though he isn’t certain where it goes. Always he remains uncommitted;always he breaks away and is ready to start a new adventure.

The adventures, interesting as they are in themselves, are chiefly occasions for introducing new characters. Each of these has a separate life, and many have something more than that, a sort of demonic power. Among others there is Anna Coblin, who appears at the beginning of the book. “As she had great size and terrific energy of constitution,” Augie says of her, “she produced all kinds of excesses. Even physical ones: moles, blebs, hairs, bumps on her forehead, huge concentrations on her neck; she had spiraling reddish hair springing with no negligible beauty and definiteness from her scalp.” Most of Bellow’s Chicago characters are like that: excessive, but with definite features of no negligible beauty.

Augie, who tells their stories, has a feeling for the integrity of each separate person; he is ready to love and admire them all, so long as each embodies a different pattern or principle of life. His own development from one episode to another is simply toward a greater awareness of his own nature. “I have always tried to become what I am,” he tells a wise old rascal named Mintouchian, whom he also loves and admires. At the end of the book Augie is living in Paris and acting as Mintouchian’s agent in black-market deals. He adores his wife, but she is getting ready to deceive him with a French aristocrat, and he has had to relinquish his dream of starting a foster home in which to educate many children. But he is happy enough simply observing persons in their endless variety. “Why,” he says at last, “I am a sort of Columbus of those near-at-hand and believe you can come to them in this immediate terra incognita that spreads out in every gaze.”