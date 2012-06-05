A gasp of wonderment escaped our lips, so gorgeous was the sight that met our eyes: a golden effigy of the young boy king, of most magnificent workmanship, filled the whole of the interior...

Finally, having disinterred the mummy from a further sequence of coffins within coffins, they opened the last two chambers, the treasury and the annexe—“a jumble of every kind of funerary chattels.” But it was not until the fifth season of work on the tomb, in 1926 and 1927, that this annex was cleared, long after Carnarvon had died of an infected mosquito bite in 1923 and started the story of the curse. Or rather, helped to endorse it, for it was Carter himself who, in an article for Pearson’s Magazine, told the story of his caged bird which encouraged the workmen unearthing the site with its beautiful song, until they uncovered the entrance, when it stopped singing, only to sing again when they covered the entrance again as they waited for Carnarvon to arrive from London. Then, as the entrance was opened once more and the steps revealed, news came that a cobra—the Ancient Egyptian symbol of royalty and protection, whose image decorated the King’s forehead—had killed the bird. To calm the workmen’s superstitious fears, Carter promised that their lucky bird would soon be singing again and quickly had another brought from Cairo. Tyldesley points out that this was a period when the occult was flourishing and that many nineteenth-century writers, including Poe, Gautier, Bram Stoker, and Conan Doyle had produced more or less sinister mummy tales, and she stamps firmly on the notion that there was ever a curse written over the entrance.

How Tutankhamen himself came to die so young—he was probably about eighteen—remains uncertain. He was not mummified to the highest standard and his heart was missing, so perhaps he died leading his troops on some distant battlefield. It was probably not murder and it was not, as conjectured by some, tuberculosis. It could have been a simpler disease, for, as Tyldesley briskly remarks, “in Tutankhamen’s day simple diarrhoea was a killer.” She herself suggests, from the presence of a golden ostrich-feather fan in the tomb, that he may have died in a hunting accident—Egyptian kings of his time went out in chariots for the dangerous sport of chasing ostriches.

Tutankhamen’s claim to the throne remains almost as obscure as his death. In a virtuoso chapter of dynastic juggling, Tyldesley tries to sort out his family connections. We know that, while still a child, he married Ankhesenamen, the third daughter of King Akhenaten and Queen Nefertiti. This might suggest to the unwary that Tutankhamen was a mere consort, but on the contrary, “princesses, in the Eighteenth Dynasty, did not marry outside the royal family; they married their brothers and half brothers and, very occasionally, their fathers, or they married no one.” So was he the son of Akhenaten or his grandson? And what relation was he to Smenkhkare, who reigned for a mere two years between the death of Akhenaten and the reign of Tutankhamen? And was Nefertiti—almost equally famous because of her beautiful bust, discovered in 1912, but not publicly displayed until 1923—the mother of Tutankhamen?

There are several other candidates, among whom Tyldesley plumps for the eldest daughter of Akhenaten and Nefertiti, Meritaten, suggesting that she married Smenkhkare, her brother or half-brother, and that after his death, she acted as regent to her still very young son. There are no certainties here, and many of the names, which have several variations, are as tongue-twisting as the relationships are head-spinning. Tyldesley is kind enough to provide a chapter called “Restoration,” where she takes pity on the giddy reader and provides her own reconstruction of what might have happened at this tricky juncture in Ancient Egyptian history.