There are two fair conclusions to draw from the recent run of middling economic data, culminating with Friday’s disappointing GDP number. First, contra Mitt Romney, this is not an administration with a failed economic record, at least not as we sit here today. In almost every way—job growth, housing, GDP—Obama has presided over a vast improvement in the economic situation he inherited. Second, having said that, the administration clearly undershot in a variety of ways, and that undershooting has left the economy dismayingly vulnerable three years after the recession officially ended.

At heart, the administration’s economic strategy was based on a $1 trillion gamble back in late 2008 and early 2009. As I describe in my recent book, Christina Romer, who Obama tapped to be his chief White House economist, concluded that nursing the economy back to health by 2011 would require a $1.7 to $1.8 trillion worth of stimulus. The actual amount the administration proposed was under $800 billion (which was roughly what passed).

Partly this was for tactical political reasons: Larry Summers, Obama’s top economic adviser, thought the president and his top political aides would laugh him out of the room if he and Romer even discussed more than $1 trillion internally (to say nothing of how Congress would react). But the undershooting also had an economic logic to it: Summers believed in a concept called “escape velocity,” which held that you didn’t need the full amount of stimulus your calculations suggested you did. If you just stopped the economy from shrinking and gave it a nudge in the right direction, it might be able to do the rest on its own. Falling unemployment would boost consumer spending, higher spending would boost GDP, and rising GDP would further reduce unemployment. Better still, consumers and businesses would become progressively more confident as this process unfolded, which would accelerate the virtuous cycle until—boom!—the economy shifted into warp speed and shot out those light rays that tell you it’s business-time on Star Trek.

Which is to say, Team Obama’s trillion dollar bet was fundamentally a bet on psychology. The only way you could get away with spending so much less than Romer advised was if what you did spend was enough to briefly create the impression of a sharp rebound, at which point people would start to act as though it were the case, and, before long, the economy really would rebound sharply.