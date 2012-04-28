Central African Republic

Jean-Pierre Bemba is accused of leading his militia group, the Movement for Liberation of Congo, into the neighboring country of the Central African Republic, and allegedly murdering and raping civilians. His trial began in November 2010 where he faces two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes.

Kenya

William Ruto, a former minister in the Kenyan government and candidate in the upcoming presidential election, was indicted by the ICC in January for crimes against humanity in the ethnic violence that ensued following the disputed 2007 Kenyan elections.

Head of operations at Kass FM, a radio station in Nairobi, Joshua Arap Sang is currently being tried by the ICC. He is charged with crimes against humanity perpetrated in the aftermath of the Kenyan post-election crisis.

Uhuhu Muigai Kenyatta, former Deputy Prime Minister, was indicted for crimes against humanity in January, 2012 for his role in the 2007 crisis.

Francis Kimmi Muthaura, former Head of the Kenyan Public Service, is charged as an indirect co-perpetrator of crimes against humanity in the post-election crisis of 2007.

AT LARGE

Uganda

Perhaps the most famous member of this list, Joseph Kony is currently wanted by the ICC for the atrocities he committed as leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army, a militia that once operated in Uganda. The charges include twelve counts of crimes against humanity including murder and sexual-enslavement, and twenty-one counts of war crimes, including the use of child soldiers.

Joseph Kony’s right-hand man in the LRA, Vincent Otti is being sought by the ICC for eleven counts of crimes against humanity and twenty-one counts of war crimes.

The ICC charged Okot Odhiambo, the deputy army commander of the LRA, with two counts of crimes against humanity and eight counts of war crimes. Odhiambo allegedly tried to defect from the LRA and negotiate a return to Uganda in 2009. He is still reportedly at large and wanted by the ICC.

Dominic Ongwen was charged with three counts of crimes against humanity and four counts of war crimes for his involvement as a brigade commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army. In 2005, he was incorrectly reported dead.



Sudan

Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir is the current president of Sudan. In 2008, the chief prosecutor of the ICC called for an arrest warrant to be issued against Bashir, citing crimes committed against humanity, war crimes, and genocide in Darfur. But the Sudanese government, which was not part of the treaty that created the ICC, refused to hand Bashir over. Then in 2009, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Bashir—the first time that a warrant was issued for a sitting head of state—and charged him with war crimes and crimes against humanity, though not with genocide. A second arrest warrant charging him with genocide was issued in 2010.

Ahmad Harun, a former Sudanese minister, is currently wanted by the ICC for twenty counts of crimes against humanity and twenty-two counts of war crimes in relation to the conflict in Darfur.

Ali Kushayb, former leader of the Janjaweed militia in Sudan, is sought by the ICC for twenty-two counts of crimes against humanity and twenty eight counts of war crimes in Darfur. A witness of the crimes describes Kushayb’s forces torturing villagers by methods such as pulling out their fingernails.

The current Minister of National Defense for Sudan, Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, is accused of seven crimes against humanity and six war crimes. On March 12, 2012 the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.