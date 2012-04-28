Never quite a party (otherwise, what was that HUD official doing at your table?) and certainly not a working dinner (even back in the ’70s there was a big-time comedian and a jokey speech from the president), the White House Correspondents Dinner has always mixed its celebratory mood with an off-kilter earnestness. Though it is now overrun by Hollywood B-listers and proudly lionized as the “nerd prom,” the annual black-tie dinner still radiates nothing so much as the press corps’ inner Rotarian.

Through the haze of more than three decades, I still recoil at the memory of the ruffled peacock-blue men’s tuxedo shirts that were a fashion-forward accessory at the 1978 White House Correspondents Dinner. (For the record, I took my personal fashion cues from Brooks Brothers, not Sonny Bono). But then, as now, I feel affectionately bemused rather than horrified by the entire spectacle. The dinner—and the over-hyped parties that bracket it—still do serve a useful journalistic function. It is helpful to be in a setting where you get to smilingly ask elusive White House aides, “Why haven’t you answered my phone calls, emails and texts?” Sure, the tawdry nature of the celebrity gawking at the dinner is embarrassing. But I never nurtured the illusion that Washington is a rarified island of sophistication immune from “Oh my God, he’s on Celebrity Apprentice” fevers.

Still, at some point the attractions of glamour lose their allure. After a certain age (before which, I guess, the evening is convenient for flirting and much more), much of the appeal of the dinner lies in its memory-lane aspects. It is simultaneously gratifying and terrifying to see your work life pass before you—with all of it looking greyer and older in tuxedos and long gowns. These personal reveries are part of the reason why I scrupulously avoid the movie stars who grace the dinner because of their political passions, curiosity about Washington and, yes, the desperation of their publicists. (The other reason: my steadfast belief that anyone who flew in from the Coast exclusively to meet Walter Shapiro can find him without my turning into a lurker.)

In any case, veterans like me know that the glitz is a relatively recent arrival, an add-on to the essential press pack mingling and gawking. Hollywood first joined us reporters back in 1987 when the late Michael Kelly (then with the Baltimore Sun and later editor of The New Republic) in a naughty-boy stunt brought Fawn Hall to the dinner as his guest. This was the height of the Iran-contra scandal—and Hall, a comely 27-year-old blonde, had done a star turn as Oliver North’s ever-loyal White House secretary. Until Kelly changed Washington mores, an appropriate dinner guest was the assistant secretary of Commerce for legislative and intergovernmental affairs. But, so the popular theory goes, it was suddenly permissible post-Kelly to have guests with attributes beyond their mastery of the inner working of export licensing.