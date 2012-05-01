So Americans Elect recapitulates many of the problems with the electoral system it seeks to fix: It’s evasive about actual policy choices, and driven by money rather than enthusiasm. And what’s not often noted about it is that, much like its counterpart, No Labels, it is dominated by people who are DC’s winners—successful lobbyists and campaign consultants. The newest member of the advisory board, for example, is Jerry Jasinowski, the longtime head of the National Association of Manufacturers. Mark McKinnon, a top strategist in George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns, is the most prominent public face of the organization. As a channel for discontent with the political process, it’s like a company-controlled union.

But the deepest problem with Americans Elect is its unspoken Great Man Theory of American politics (and this is a Great Man Theory: you can count on one hand the women among the 26 declared candidates and top 50 draft candidates for the AE nomination): All we need to break through Washington’s dysfunction, so goes the idea, is a president with the will to get things done. Weirdly, this theory echoes both the most delirious Grant Park dreams of what Barack Obama would be able to achieve in the White House, and the delusions of Obama’s sharpest critics from the left, who insist that if he had only pushed harder for a bigger economic stimulus or a public option in health reform he would both have more to show for his presidency and be coasting to reelection. If the last three years have not demonstrated that the President operates within the constraints of an extremely complicated institutional structure with veto points everywhere, what could convince someone? How would a president with no allies in Congress do better?

And yet, for all that Americans Elect doesn’t get, it’s hard to argue with the idea that American politics might need a fresh voice or third party. There really is something in Washington’s partisan political process that makes it impossible to produce consensus. Sure, as Norm Ornstein and Tom Mann point out, Republicans bear far more responsibility for the polarization and paralysis. But after allocating blame, we still need to find a way out of this dynamic. And there are examples, in our recent history, where a third party or an independent candidate has been able to disrupt a stagnant political climate. In 1990, for example, former senator Lowell P. Weicker was elected governor of Connecticut and was able to enact a state income tax—something that that needed to be done, but that neither party wanted to risk. With a little thought, and some patience, Americans Elect, or a party like it, might be able to do something similar.

What would it take for an effective, centrist third party to actually unlock some of the paralysis of Washington? First, of course, it would have to take a stand on at least one issue. If the leaders of Americans Elect truly believe that deficit reduction should be the country’s number one priority, then it does no good to pretend otherwise by setting up an ostensibly neutral nominating process in a show of high-mindedness. Instead, they should proclaim their allegiances explicitly and,seek candidates who take strong and specific positions on budget cuts and tax hikes. That alone would be a real contrast, particularly with the evasive Mitt Romney.

Second, the organization would have to think about reforms to the political process that would enable a third party to have a constructive influence. New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, in his recent column begging Bloomberg to join the race (in the hope that he would address pressing national priorities such as poor cell phone reception along the Acela route in South Jersey) argued that even if Bloomberg or another Americans Elect candidate got only 15 percent of the vote, he would “change the course of the next administration, no matter who heads it.” That’s not true, of course—the candidate would more likely be a spoiler, taking votes from the candidate closer to his views and handing the election to the other.