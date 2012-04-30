Editors’ note: No Democratic president has won in recent decades on a platform of economic populism. But with the rhetoric of the 99 percent still in the air, and a proposal for a ‘Fair Share Tax’ at the center of his current platform, it seems President Obama might be attempting to do just that. We’ve asked a number of TNR writers to discuss whether it makes sense for Obama to run as a populist. Can a Democrat win on a populist message? Should Obama try? Click here to read the collected contributions.

With over six months to go before Election Day, Barack Obama has already begun to dabble in a populism of sorts: touting a millionaire’s tax and adding a little more pro-labor, anti-corporate-malefactor rhetoric to his stump speech. But that’s a far cry from the full-throated populist theatrics that some of his supporters are urging on him. While the President undoubtedly will do all that he can to fire up the liberal base of his party before November, he is existentially unsuited for populism. I suspect he recognizes that, and his reelection campaign will do little more than offer the sheen of populism without the substance.

Perhaps I’m being a bit unfair to populism, but the preponderant evidence of the past century and more of American politics suggests that it has a natural inclination toward provincialism, nativism, and jingoism, and against cities, intellectuals, experts, immigrants, high finance, and other perceived alien forces. The politicians to whom populist rhetoric comes most naturally are the bombastic types that Obama has pointedly distanced himself from, whether older prototypes like Mississippi's Theodore Bilbo or South Carolina's “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman, or more modern exemplars such as George Wallace, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, and John Edwards.

In that way, Obama makes a far likelier target than tribune of populism. Obama is nobody’s idea of “just folks.” He’s too cosmopolitan, multiracial, professorial, self-controlled, and physically fit to present himself as an incarnation of the American common man. His otherness has always inclined him toward an E Pluribus Unum approach rather than Us Against Them. He’s too sophisticated to pretend that politics is a straightforward clash of good and evil, that vile elites conspire to enslave the little people, or that the experience of balancing the family checkbook and raising children is adequate preparation for governing the United States. Rage-choked sobs, low quavering moans, righteous bellows, whoops, hollers, hallelujahs—none of these are in his repertoire. He doesn’t do anger. The political strain Obama most obviously seeks to channel is not populism but some mix of John F. Kennedy’s cool, Dwight Eisenhower’s moderation, and Abraham Lincoln’s gravitas. The ability to do a convincing imitation of Huey Long just isn’t in him. Populist pandering would undermine the only-adult-in-the-room persona he has worked so hard to establish.