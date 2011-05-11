On Sunday May 1, 2011 at 11:35 p.m., speaking to a larger audience than at any other time during his presidency, Obama stated that Osama bin Laden was dead. Earlier that day, in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, a team of U.S. Navy SEALs had descended on bin Laden’s compound and, after a 40-minute firefight, shot and killed the leader of Al Qaeda. Over the course of the week that followed, The New Republic unpacked the implications, symbolic and substantive, of bin Laden’s death. Below is a selection of the best of those articles.

The Crossroads

Can We Win in Afghanistan

Peter Bergen

After Osama bin Laden

Will his death hasten Al Qaeda’s demise?

Louis Klarevas

The Immortal Terrorist

For conspiracy theorists, Osama bin Laden will always live on.

Jonathan Kay