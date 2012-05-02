Many of the laws in question — including the ones in Florida and Wisconsin — are the subject of legal challenges by Democratic groups who say they are part of a partisan, Republican effort to dampen the turnout of voters, particularly members of minority groups, for Mr. Obama and his party. But senior aides to Mr. Obama said the campaign was preparing for the laws to be upheld and in force this fall — just in case.

“We have to assume that these laws will be in effect in November,” Jeremy Bird, the field director for the campaign, said in an interview. “We are not allowing laws that are challenging and put in our way to stop us from doing what we need to do.”

I imagine that the different calculation comes down to a question of time. The League of Women Voters and Rock the Vote both told me they were very eager to register voters for November’s election and will be out there doing doubletime if the courts knock down the Florida law. But these organizations have a longer-term view—the League of Women Voters has been doing this work for decades and really does pride itself on its pristine record of never having been accused of any sort of registration fraud (we can debate whether it’s really a blot on such a record to be accused of violating a ridiculous law.) But the Obama campaign, on the other hand, has a much shorter-term view: it’s all about November. And it apparently decided it can’t be waiting around for a judge in Tallahassee or wherever else to recognize how unconstitutional these laws are. As I’ve been reading about all these new restrictions, I’ve often thought back to the days I spent in 2008 reporting on Obama volunteers who were registering voters in Macon and Columbus, Georgia, back when the campaign entertained notions of trying to challenge McCain in that state. It was thankless work, reaching out to the marginalized at bus stops and public housing projects, but it was bearing fruit—these college kids and recent graduates were expanding the voter rolls in Georgia and elsewhere in dramatic fashion. So dramatic that a lot of state legislators, with the help of an unfortunately-acronymed organization, decided they had to do something about it. And now those Obama kids will be back out here, under even tougher conditions.

follow me on Twitter @AlecMacGillis