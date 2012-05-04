Not quite death from above. Just a shadow thrown down

across the homes below. Not even drowning traffic lights

in dark or fire, the volcano long cooled and hardened over.

Science has taken our superstitions, our tales of ghosts

and lights from God, given us desire to push a broken body

to a century’s door. There is a hint of the outside scene

through the window blinds, but there’s no way to make

out the full image. As a child I tried to master the principles

of illusion. Mainly of depth and shading in art. You draw

a lot of lines together and the brain will see shadow, trying

to place things in order, to fill in the gaps that create

confusion. Two fire trucks collided a couple of blocks away,

and somehow everybody I know was there, they say so.

Is there any better time to be alive than right now, any

better place? Our problems are more advanced, our drama

more sophisticated than the world has ever seen before.