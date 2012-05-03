London’s Mayor Boris Johnson, known simply as Boris to his ardent fans in Britain, seems all but certain to reclaim his post in the mayoral election scheduled for Thursday. But the enthusiasm Johnson inspires is only partly related to the policies he’s pursued in office; it has as much to do with his shaggy hair, quirky personality, quick wit, and idiosyncratic habits. Londoners, however, aren’t the only ones who have a quirky mayor to call their own. Here’s a list of other (more or less) distinguished residents of City Hall.

Boris Johnson

London, England

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that before he entered politics—he was elected to Parliament as a member of the Conservative Party in 2001, a seat he held until being elected mayor in 2008—Johnson was a professional journalist and author. Indeed, among his political trademarks (aside from his shaggy hair) has been the special delight he takes in causing controversy with words: Johnson has a long history of making the news for stirring up trouble with off-the-cuff remarks, including statements on gay marriage and Islamophobia (he has since altered his stance on both issues). But his tenure hasn’t just been an extended improv act: Since being elected, he has banned the consumption of alcohol on public transit, promoted cycling with a city-wide bike-rental service, and set up a fund to promote small business in the outer-boroughs of London.

Rahm Emanuel

Chicago, Illinois

Before he was chief of America’s Second City, Rahm was among the most notoriously powerful political fixers in the nation’s capital. (Before that, he was an aspiring ballet dancer.) As former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, and staff member in Bill Clinton’s White House, “Rahmbo” was widely known for his volatile way with words. (Before British Prime Minister Tony Blair appeared together with President Clinton amidst the Lewinsky scasndal, Rahm’s simple advice to him was: “This is important. Don’t f*** it up.”) As mayor, however, Emmanuel’s ambitious plans (including an extension of the city’s 5-hour 45 minute school day) ran up against the brute facts of the city’s nearly $700 million budget deficit: Good reason for Rahmbo to quickly work on polishing his diplomatic skills.

Michael Bloomberg

New York, New York

The billionaire Michael Bloomberg isn’t just mayor of New York City—he’s its richest resident. Even after spending some $30 million to pre-order a V22 Osprey hybrid helicopter-plane, “Hizzoner” still had enough disposable income leftover to forcibly change the city’s electoral laws so he could run for a third consecutive term in 2009. What has he done with his unprecedentedly long stint as mayor? He did much to reduce the city’s deficit, but he’ll probably best be known for his eccentric obsessions with public health: He banned smoking in practically all public places in New York and required restaurants to publicly display the nutritional information of their food. He’ll probably also be remembered for several things he didn’t accomplish—namely, bringing the Olympics to New York, and using City Hall as a launching pad to run for President. Meanwhile, New York's tabloids are left to speculate whether Bloomberg’s lip-lock with Lady Gaga on New Year’s eve portends a future marriage for the famously single mayor.