Gross thinks that people who despair about the United States miss all the bright spots, and make the characteristic mistake of thinking that the current malaise must last forever. But, as he points out, past doomism—in the 1930s (Great Depression), 1950s (Sputnik), 1970s (stagflation), and 1990s (Japan)— has always proven to be misinformed or exaggerated. The American government responded quickly and (in Gross’s view) well to the financial crisis by opening credit facilities and rescuing banks, and to the recession by dousing the economy with cheap money. As a result, the economy shook off the financial crisis relatively quickly.

The bulk of the book lays out (some) statistics and (many) anecdotes to refute what Gross considers to be the clichés of declinism. The economy of the United States is not some incipient third-world backwater. Companies responded to the financial crisis and recession by cutting costs, firing workers, inventing new products, and exploiting new investment opportunities. Stripped of its fat, the economy is set to boom. Foreigners, recognizing our strengths, invest more money in the United States than they invest in any other country. The United States remains a gigantic exporter, and prospects look good for food, fuel, tourism, and higher education. American brands continue to dominate overseas. Ambitious people in other parts of the world want to immigrate to the United States, not to China or Brazil. Outsourcing has tailed off and U.S. firms are moving factories back into the United States (in large part as U.S. wages decline relative to wages in other countries).

The strength and the weakness of the book are its anecdotes, which entertain but do not prove anything and often fall flat. Gross loves stories about spunky innovators, ruthless cost-cutters, and visionaries with dazzling ambitions. BigBelly Solar is a company which (here is a characteristic taste of Gross’s prose) “was developing a product that could reduce budget deficits, take a meaningful bite out of global warming, reduce the trade deficit, curb excessive fuel use, improve the prospects for sidewalk cafes, demonstrate the commercial viability of green energy, and revive American manufacturing, all in one $4,000 package.” What is this wonder? A robot valet? An invisibility cloak? A personal rocket ship? It turns out to be a solar-powered trash compactor. The device features many charms and will save cities a few million dollars per year by reducing the need for garbage pickups. It will not take a meaningful bite out of global warming or make a visible impact on budget deficits.

In another chapter, Gross breathlessly describes the booming oil industry in North Dakota, which has propelled employment and economic growth in that state (and will spew forth far more greenhouse gas emissions than BigBelly digests). Gross seems to think that all of the rest of the country could be like North Dakota, but this idea is undercut by the fact that North Dakota is a tiny homogeneous state that floats on a vast pool of oil.

Another odd chapter describes how American consumers are becoming more efficient. Gross notes that Americans, in the wake of the financial collapse and the recession, slashed debt, saved more, and economized in various ways, some of them reflecting technological developments, like the practice of sharing cars via the Internet. But they had no choice: when people lose their jobs, they have less money to spend and so will spend less money. This is not much different from saying that during the Great Depression Americans ate less food. Why is this a cause for celebration? Gross’s point is possibly that clever new ways of sharing and saving have allowed many people to avoid extreme misery, but that is cold comfort.

All of this adds up to a fuzzy indictment of the declinists. But Gross does not show that growth will be robust rather than trifling. Anecdotes about technological innovation do not refute the point that technological innovation continues to exist but below the rate necessary to sustain earlier levels of economic growth. Nor does Gross’s account show that the financial crisis was anything other than significant, the Great Recession was anything other than bad, and the recovery anything other than weak.

That leaves the relative declinists. Gross’s view on relative decline is not entirely clear. Sometimes, he seems to reject this view (“Although the United States may be in bad shape, the rest of the world stinks too.”), but at other times he does not (“The United States may not have as big a role in the global economy as it had before. That’s okay too.”). Probably the fairest reading of the book is that Gross believes relative decline will take place, but that it will be modest. This puts him in the camp of sunny relative declinists. Gross may be right that the gloomy relative declinists go too far, but he does not actually marshal the type of analysis that would be needed to refute them. The statistics that he discusses (for example, the U.S. growth rate) are entirely consistent with gloomy relative decline, as they do not rule out a more assertive China or a more chaotic international sphere.

Nor does Gross spend enough time on the rest of the world to be able to comment intelligently on relative decline. After all, relative decline means that other countries will do better than the United States—but will they? These other countries are immensely complicated, and Gross’s skepticism about their prospects (“the rest of the world stinks”) is unearned. China faces environmental degradation, political unrest, and dangerous neighbors—but it has so far managed the second two problems adequately, and will be able to confront the first as it gains wealth. The European monetary union may crack up amid the sovereign debt crisis—but the member states have taken strides to share the burdens, and may well emerge from the crisis stronger than before. Both places face long-term demographic challenges as their populations age, but predictions about demographics are hazardous.

As for America’s many problems—the expensive and terrible primary school system, the expensive and mediocre health system, the wasteful and dangerous financial sector, astonishing wealth inequality, eroding social mobility, failing infrastructure, and a polarized political system that might even produce an unforced error of sovereign default or fiscal collapse—Gross has little to say about them. He acknowledges these problems, but he believes that dwelling on them distracts from America’s many advantages, notably an exciting and dynamic technology sector that guarantees America’s predominance in the future. Maybe; but a stronger case needs to be made for overthrowing the conventional wisdom.

Gross concludes by pooh-poohing the standard “goo-goo laundry list” of policy proposals that books like his are expected to advocate but that will never take place—raising taxes on the rich, imposing a carbon tax, investing in infrastructure, and improving the health care system. He thinks that these proposals are worthy but face insurmountable political opposition—which is odd, because such proposals have made some political headway and because the thrust of the book is toward complacency and quietism, not reform. Instead he provides an even goo-gooier set of hortatory “attitudes and concepts”: “aim high,” “hope for transformation but settle for improvement,” “light a candle, don’t curse the darkness,” and “get out more.” Here the book verges on territory normally occupied by self-help books, which offer bromides that are meant to inspire but cannot possibly guide behavior in a meaningful way.

And then you realize that Gross’s book is not so much about the state of the American economy but about something that he never mentions: wounded American pride. For people such as Gross, and maybe even for most Americans, self-worth is tied up with the condition of the country. If the country is no longer the best, the strongest, and the fastest, then we are not either. That is why any kind of decline, even the relative kind accompanied by greater riches, seems intolerable: greater wealth does not compensate for the pain of enduring the loss of empire.

The book might accordingly be seen not as the ten-thousandth in the exhausted genre of books analyzing American economic performance, but the first in a new genre that might be called therapeutic nationalism. It is the first self-help book written for a country rather than for people. If only we try harder, we can be “Better, Stronger, Faster.” Expect many more books like this one in the coming years. As for Gross’s contribution, it presents a characteristically American way to confront the anguish of national decline: denial. Consider, by comparison, how other countries have dealt with loss of empire. The Russians, with nostalgia; the British, with irony; the French, with despair. But I suspect that Gross is on the right track when it comes to America. Denial is just a form of optimism, which is the essential trait of the American character.

Eric A. Posner is a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.