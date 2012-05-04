The basis of South Sudan’s tribal conflict is ostensibly cattle, which serves as currency among the country’s pastoral groups. Historically, cattle raids have been an expected part of life. Now, with livestock diseases spreading more rapidly and dowry prices—traditionally paid in cows—rising, healthy cattle are more valuable than ever and the raids have become increasingly violent.

Some have accused Khartoum of arming various ethnic groups in a bid to destabilize South Sudan. But, discounting the alleged Sudanese intervention, there are plenty of catalysts for violence; jobs and resources are scarce. Just before Christmas last year, the Lou Nuer tribe carried out an attack on the Murle tribe that displaced at least 60,000 people. In January, the Murle responded by killing 23 Lou Nuer. In recent months, Murle raiders have turned to ruthlessly kidnapping the Dinka Bor tribe’s children, then selling them for cattle or raising them to protect Murle villages.

In Juba, I met with Jonglei native Mary Boyoi, one of South Sudan’s biggest pop stars and the founder of Voice of the Peace, an organization that is trying to mobilize women and children to end the ethnic violence in her home state. Boyoi became famous for songs calling, first, for independence and, later, for her listeners to put down their weapons. (Her latest hit, “Single Ladies,” was inspired by the unwanted advances of an overly assertive Egyptian pilot, not by Beyoncé, she told me.) She grew up among the Murle tribe in eastern Jonglei but says that the murder of women and children was not a routine part of the raids when she was a child. “It’s different in this situation,” she told me. “They want to destroy the community.”

In March, the government in Juba launched a disarmament campaign. Dozens of trucks full of armed soldiers rolled into Bor, the capital of Jonglei, and dispersed across the state in an attempt to gather every gun they could find. Moses Gatkuoth Lony, who chairs the state assembly’s Peace, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs Committee, said the show of force was critical: “The land is very big and the population is beyond the capacity of the small government we have in Jonglei.”

I trailed the troops a few weeks after their arrival, spending five days around Bor to get a sense of whether the government’s efforts had helped. Like much of South Sudan, Bor is a hot, dusty place in the dry season. There are hardly any trees, which makes it worse; the trees were chopped down by Sudanese forces so they could better see the enemy approaching, my translator told me. Aside from some government buildings and a few hotels, there’s little development. Lony told me the people here live a “wild life,” but the most activity I saw was some good-natured chatter at the local market.

In Makuach, a town on the outskirts of Bor populated almost entirely by members of Dinka Bor, I met with Philip Duot Jok, the local commissioner. A tall, thick, and strikingly soft-spoken man, Jok lives in a compound at the end of the main road. When I asked him about the violence, he pointed to a spot a few feet from the gate to his house where raiders recently killed one local woman. He then stood, scanned the dusty vista, and pointed at a half-dozen more places where similar incidents had occurred.

Though Makuach’s residents had willingly turned over their guns to the army, Jok said, they also harbored misgivings about the efficacy of the disarmament process. Rather than stay and hope that the Murle also turned in their weapons, most decided to leave. The town is now empty, except for a handful of people and a few dozen soldiers who are stationed there. “People are scattered,” Jok told me. “Children are not in school. They’re staying in [Bor], sheltering under trees.”

In the month I spent traveling across South Sudan, fear was the constant refrain—fear of the North, fear of neighbors, fear of landmines, fear of hunger. I thought back to the hopeful mood that had characterized my evening at the Central Pub with Akol and his journalist friends. As the sun descended, the whining of generators kicked in. Aside from the hotels and restaurants that could afford the increasingly expensive generator fuel, the city would soon be dark. As the night wore on, the journalists at my table swapped stories about the independence-eve parties they attended last July. The consensus was that Juba has never seen a wilder night. Not before—and certainly not since. “We couldn’t celebrate forever,” Akol told me. Looking back, it seemed to me that they hardly got to celebrate at all.

Andrew Green is a writer based in Kampala, Uganda. He reported from South Sudan on a fellowship from the International Reporting Project. This article appeared in the May 24, 2012 issue of the magazine.