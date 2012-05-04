The government's new jobs report is out and, according to the folks who study the labor market, it's disappointing.

The economy created barely enough jobs to keep up with population growth and, although the unemployment rate actually fell to 8.1 percent, more people have dropped out of the workforce. But the update, which comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, also suggests the past few months were stronger than previous reports had indicated. If the pattern holds, we'll eventually hear the same thing about this month, suggesting the news is a bit better than it seems at the moment.

The optimistic spin is that the private sector continues to create jobs. Particularly if you examine the past few months in the aggregate, the economy is continuing to recover from the recession. The pessimistic spin is that the numbers suggest the economy isn't going to grow any faster without intervention in the form of fiscal or monetary stimulus. The case for intervention seems strong and clear: Millions of people are suffering; old-fashioned, Keyensian solutions would almost certainly help. But neither the Congress nor the Federal Reserve seems inclined to act right now.

Either I or one of my colleagues may have more to say on this later. For now, and until more formal analyses are online, I'd suggest following the twitter feeds of folks like Neil Irwin, Matt O'Brien, Betsy Stevenson, and, especially, Justin Wolfers. "My conclusion on the jobs report: More meh than bleh," he wrote. "Yet again. Not the strength you might hope for; not the weakness you might fear."