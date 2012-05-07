The fears that drove Marco Rubio’s parents to flee Castro's Cuba, then, were very real—indeed, they were exactly the same fears that drove out others who had never before left their homeland. This is a point that the Washington Post reporters who “exposed” Rubio's deceit failed to appreciate. Stressing that Marco Rubio’s parents had spent very little time in post-Batista Cuba, they insinuated that they really never experienced oppression on the island. But no one returning to Cuba in 1961 needed more than a day or two to experience the full crushing weight of repression. 1961 was the year when private property was abolished, bank accounts were seized, and the Bay of Pigs invasion lead to waves of politically-motivated arrests (including of my cousin and uncle). It was also the year when spy houses were set up on every city block, children began to be subjected to heavy-handed indoctrination in schools, and Cuban parents started sending their children by the tens of thousands to the United States, just so they could live in freedom, not knowing if they would ever see them again. (I was one of those 14,000 kids, and so was my brother.) In sum, no one could fail to notice what a hellhole Cuba had become in 1961, and how utterly dark its future seemed.

So I don't see why it is considered a distortion for Marco Rubio to speak of himself and his family as political exiles. Anyone who flees from oppression—willingly or not—and fears returning to their homeland is an exile. The fact that the dictator you first fled was toppled by an even worse dictator who makes it impossible for you to return does not in any way cancel that out. Indeed, to deny that fact is to deny Cubans their history: Regrettably, they have always had a dictator to flee.

It began in the nineteenth century, as Cubans were struggling to win independence from Spain. Cuba’s greatest national hero, José Martí, spent plenty of time in the United States in the late nineteenth century, plotting against Madrid. So did Tomás Estrada Palma, who was headmaster of the Central Valley School for Boys in upstate New York for many years, before becoming the first president of independent Cuba in 1902. The shuttling continued after for the next half century after independence, as political instability continued to drive many Cubans north for a stint in exile. Among these who sought temporary asylum in the United States were two of the best known Cubans of all: the entertainer Desi Arnaz, whose family was driven out by political problems in the 1930’s, and none other than Fidel Castro himself, after he was benignly freed from prison by Fulgencio Batista in the mid-1950’s. By Fidel’s day, doing the exile thing up north had become a prerequisite for any true malcontent or reformist. A few, like Desi, ended up staying; most, like Fidel, went back to make trouble for the tyrant, or waited impatiently for his demise.

But the vast majority of Cubans who tried to return to their island once Batista was gone found the political and economic situation there unbearable. In fact, many of the Cuban men who took part in the Bay of Pigs invasion had previously fought against Batista, spent time in the U.S., returned to Cuba, and then—like the Rubios—high-tailed it back north. In their case, these men turned around immediately and invaded Cuba, hoping to liberate it. Yet, under the idiosyncratic definition of “refugee” now being used to measure Marco Rubio’s honesty, not even these Bay of Pigs veterans would qualify as exiles.