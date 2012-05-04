Any honest discussion of Obama and populism arrives pretty quickly at two conclusions. The first is that Obama has become a more populist politician than anyone detected early in his presidency. The second is that, even so, there’s probably never been a less populist president who’s stirred up so much vitriol on Wall Street.

The obvious question is why, and this forthcoming Times magazine piece on Obama's fundraising hints at the best explanation yet:

For the next hour, the [Wall Street] donors relayed to Messina what their friends had been saying. They felt unfairly demonized for being wealthy. They felt scapegoated for the recession. It was a few weeks into the Occupy Wall Street movement, with mass protests against the 1 percent springing up all around the country, and they blamed the president and his party for the public’s nasty mood. …

One of the guests raised his hand; he knew how to solve the problem. The president had won plaudits for his speech on race during the last campaign, the guest noted. It was a soaring address that acknowledged white resentment and urged national unity. What if Obama gave a similarly healing speech about class and inequality? What if he urged an end to attacks on the rich?

The source of the problem between Obama and Wall Street is, in a word, naivete. Back in 2008, the article notes, Obama’s Wall Street backers considered him “a reflection of their imagined best selves: brainy, self-made, above the mewlings and histrionics of partisan politics.” Obama, like them, believed deeply in empirical evidence and rational argument. If elected, they assumed, he’d make decisions the way they did: purely on the merits.

Now, to a remarkable extent for a president, Obama has actually done this. Though he’s made his share of mistakes, his decisions have generally been well-considered and insulated from crass politics—believe me, it wasn’t opportunism that led him into the health care morass. But, of course, the presidency is a thoroughly political institution. There’s no way to succeed at it by purging politics from your calculus—without hatching the occasional Volcker Rule or Buffett Rule or Ja Rule. (Okay, maybe not the last one…) In fact, I’d argue that most of Obama’s stumbles have come from too little attention to politics—from not picking a fight with the banks and the GOP much earlier in his presidency, and for not escalating once he did. Obama’s spurned Wall Street lovers are outraged by his occasional fulminations against high finance. But measured against the historical record, or the anger of the average American, they’ve been strikingly mild.