By Eichner’s count, the rights of the over 185,000 straight, cohabitating couples in North Carolina would be put in jeopardy; ninety-one percent of the couples that would be affected, she claims, are heterosexual. She’s careful to note that rights for non-married couples wouldn’t immediately be rescinded wholesale if the amendment is passed. But as Eichner put it in her November paper, the amendment’s phrasing “has never been used in any statutory law in North Carolina or interpreted by our courts, and which has never been interpreted by courts in any other state.” At the least, the amendment seems guaranteed to set off a furious set of court battles over its scope.

Indeed, Eichner points out that this is exactly what happened in the state of Ohio. That state passed an amendment containing similarly broad language in 2004, and has spent years working to define how existing laws were affected. According to her paper, “seven Ohio state trial courts and two appellate courts, in at least 27 cases … [held] its state’s domestic violence statute unconstitutional insofar it protected unmarried cohabitants,” despite the fact that Ohio’s ban on any status “that intends to approximate the design, qualities, significance or effect of marriage,” is decidedly more direct. Still, it took almost three years before the Ohio Supreme Court resolved the issue, deciding to keep the laws intact.

Jeremy Kennedy, the campaign manager for the coalition Protect North Carolina Families, which opposes the amendment, quoted Eichner’s Ohio example in our conversation about the legislation, making it clear that he saw this as the most savvy way to rally opposition to the amendment. “We needed to let people who were in the middle know that there were going to be consequences,” he told me.

The amendment’s allegedly flawed phrasing appears to have originally received little scrutiny by the legislature because it was approved in apparent haste. A version of the amendment was proposed in the State House and Senate in a special session in September, and passed through both houses in less than two days. “Some of us—interested law professors—still found out and went to the House committee,” remembers Eichner. “And after we got there, they decided that there would be no public hearing on this issue.” As such, North Carolina’s legislators agreed to curtail the rights of its citizens in ways that most of them never understood.

But the campaign against the amendment has been bolstered by the fact that some of its authors themselves now harbor regrets about it. Even the amendment’s Democratic sponsor in the House, Jim Crawford, has renounced it, on the grounds that it may foreclose the possibility of offering homosexual couples any legal protections at all. “I think it’s only right for these folks to have a contract or an agreement so that they can look after each other in the hospital, have insurance, and the other benefits,” he told his constituents at a public forum on the amendment. “When this legislation was introduced it did not have the contract problems that this bill has now. … I’m sorry that this got changed with my name on it.” Chris Fitzsimon, who runs a blog called NC Policywatch, told me that even though conservatives in the state had been pushing for such an amendment for over a decade, the new revelations about its effects have made some of them uncomfortable.