Dear TNR Reader,

Over the last few months, TNR and its authors have been nominated for a number of awards, which I wanted to let you know about. Last month, we found out that TNR was a finalist for a National Magazine Award in General Excellence in the Thought Leader Magazine category. Although we didn’t end up winning when the awards were announced last week, it was a true honor for everyone associated with the magazine to be a finalist. (You can see the full list of nominees here.)

Two editors in TNR’s literary section have recently received recognition as well. Senior editor Ruth Franklin won a Guggenheim Fellowship, and was also a finalist for the 2012 Sami Rohr Prize in Jewish Literature. And our poetry editor, Henri Cole, won the sixth annual Jackson Poetry Prize.

In addition, Eliza Gray’s story on the transgender rights movement from last summer has been getting a lot of well-deserved praise. The article is currently a finalist for a Livingston Award, and was also a finalist for a GLAAD Media Award. Our art director Joe Heroun’s photos of members of the transgender community, combined with text from Eliza and Margy Slattery, were also a finalist for a GLAAD Media Award. (Here are links to Eliza’s story and the slideshow that features Joe’s photography. Definitely check them out if you missed them.)