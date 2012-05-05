I've been a bit erratic lately in my blogging because I've been running around a lot to publicize my new book (and will be running around a bit more next week to do the same). Evidence is below.

Here I participate in Slate's "Political Gabfest" to talk up The Great Divergence with John Dickerson and Emily Bazelon; here I yak about income inequality with Neal Conan on NPR's Talk of the Nation; and here I discuss same with Gregg Greenberg of TheStreet.com.

Here I discuss debt, inequality, Mitt Romney, Edward Conard, unions, and some other stuff on MSNBC's NOW With Alex Wagner:

