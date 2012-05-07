States and localities have long regarded corporate tax incentives as handy tools for economic development. Experts, meanwhile, have equally long found occasion for criticism in their implementation. Now, steadily accumulating evidence suggests that states are getting smarter in their design of incentive packages and that the practice is changing, gradually, for the better.

Incentive packages have become so prevalent that an entire boutique consulting industry exists around helping corporations maximize them. A fierce competition for capital compels states to offer increasingly generous packages to would-be investors in the name of job creation, even though everybody would be better off if no state risked taxpayer dollars to secure the investment.

The sums of money at stake are far from paltry. A new book, “Investment Incentives and the Global Competition for Capital,” estimates that state and local governments grant $50 billion to $70 billion in tax breaks each year through these programs.

But a recent article by Karen Thuermer in fDiMagazine suggests that the recession has forced states to rethink current practices and deploy these tools more strategically. This coincides with an increasingly recognized focus among economic development practitioners on organic growth in well-nurtured regional systems.