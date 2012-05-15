SEVERAL YEARS AGO, when Dick Teresi was a volunteer at the Fisher Home Hospice in Amherst, MA, nurses assigned him a demanding patient. Thomas, who was young by hospice standards, wanted nothing more than to enjoy the heavy metal music of his youth and indulge his sexual fantasies. Teresi was determined to honor his patient’s wishes. The two watched a rock music video and, rules be damned, Teresi made arrangements for a red-haired, green-eyed woman—per Thomas’s specifications—to come to the hospice and dance naked for him. Clearly Teresi knows how to throw an end of life party. But when the end is truly nigh, things turn decidedly less festive. “Are you dead or alive?” he asks the reader. “Can you prove it?” If not, he warns, doctors may take the opportunity to make you an organ donor before you are ready to become one.

Teresi spent ten years writing his book. During this period, he admits, he was wracked with anxiety. He would wake up early, afraid for his life. Even worse was the worry that he would be declared dead, ready to be junked like an old car when, in fact, there were still reserves in his gas tank. “I trust my doctor with my life,” he says, “I’m just not sure I trust her with my death.” Perhaps his own morbid preoccupations explain why Teresi, the former editor of the now-defunct Omni magazine and several books including The God Particle (co-authored with Leon Lederman), abdicates his role as an objective narrator. He accuses the medical profession of sloppiness in the way it determines death. And he alleges that behind the haste is a “not-so-hidden agenda”: to take the organs of the “sort-of dead,” as he calls them, and use them as transplants.

The specter of premature burial has hung over humankind for centuries. As Teresi recounts in an interesting early chapter, the Greeks cut off a finger before cremation to ensure that death had taken place; and for the ancient Hebrews, the only truly conclusive sign of death was putrefaction of a body over the course of several (unburied) days. Medieval popes had a specially appointed officer, the camerlengo, whose sole job it was to pronounce papal death by reportedly tapping the Pope’s head with a small silver hammer and calling out his Christian name three times. What each method sought to confirm were cessation of heart and lung function.

In the eighteenth century, physicians came to agree that the nervous system, rather than the organs or respiration and circulation,was the seat of life. Thus, Teresi writes, began “the movement for brain death as defining the end of life.” But the medical side of the story did not begin until the 1940s, with the advent of the ventilator, or respirator. Before that time a person was either dead—that is, he was not breathing and his heart was not beating—or he was alive. If the brain stem—the primitive part of the brain that controls breathing—was badly damaged or destroyed, death followed in minutes. But ventilators kept the lungs inflating so that oxygenated blood could be pumped throughout the body.In fact, the concept of brain death was developed for those situations in which a person’s heart is still pumping and the organs are still humming—but the entire brain is beyond repair.