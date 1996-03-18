Where The Wild Things Are

Pierre has had its advocates since the Melville revival of the 1920s, but the book’s hyperbolic treatment of family relationships and its raging, over-the-top moodiness have never made much headway with the reading public. Sendak, who reportedly owns one of the finest collections of Melville first editions in private hands, has been a Pierre enthusiast for years, and if he’d done nothing but put his name on the title page he’d have given the book a lift. He’s done a lot more. The stylized histrionics of Sendak’s illustrations underline the fascination of this psychological fable of deluded innocence and suicidal experience. Sendak embraces the book’s dark, loopy mood and makes it his own.

BOOK ILLUSTRATION happens to be a subject in Pierre. Early in the novel the young hero, looking forward to an evening with Lucy, imagines them studying John Flaxman’s illustrations to Homer, with their “clear-cut outlines . . . full of unadorned barbaric nobleness.” In the early nineteenth century, Flaxman’s austere linear illustrations to Homer and Dante sat on many drawing-room tables—they were family entertainment—and Flaxman is certainly one of the inspirations behind some of Sendak’s work for Pierre. That a mid-nineteenth-century novelist would describe looking at illustrations as an evening’s amusement isn’t especially significant, but the intensity of Pierre’s reactions to Flaxman may take readers by surprise. For although Pierre thinks fondly of the Homer illustrations, he worries about looking at Flaxman’s Dante, in which yowling monsters emerge out of the cool twists and turns of a neoclassical line. Pierre has already encountered Isabel, and something in Flaxman’s treatment of Dante’s beautiful, damned Francesca reminds Pierre of Isabel’s mysterious, sad face. Pierre is afraid that looking at Flaxman’s Francesca will arouse all his anxieties about that haunting face, will “evoke it wholly,—make it present in lines of misery—bewitching power. No! I will not open Flaxman’s Dante!”

Melville assumes that a picture in a book can provoke a person, and that may be difficult to believe today. But if there is anybody who can make us believe it, it’s Sendak, whose biggest sellers—including Where the Wild Things Are and In the Night Kitchen—have demonstrated the invincible power of the picture book, even deep in the Age of TV. There are people who think that Sendak has never really surpassed the unvarnished truthfulness of early books such as A Hole is to Dig and The Sign on Rosie’s Door. There’s an unforgettable immediacy to those recollected scenes from his youth—the Brooklyn kitchens with the dishes stacked in the glass-fronted cabinet, the row-houses with the mothers leaning out of the windows, calling to the kids. But Sendak is every bit as much himself when he’s presenting historical styles as fantasy objects, when he’s dreaming his way into a moonlit Bavarian forest (in The Juniper Tree and Other Tales from Grimm) or a garden house where Mozart sits at the keyboard (in Outside Over There). There’s certainly nothing dry or scholarly about Sendak’s work on Pierre.