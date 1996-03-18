IT’S THE FIRST fifty or seventy-five pages that are really hard on a reader, because Melville presents Pierre’s relationship with his widowed mother, Mrs. Glendinning—they refer to each other as brother and sister—with such flowery extravagance that you can’t see how you’re meant to take it. Pierre, Melville explains, “does in truth illustrate that fine saying of his father’s, that as the noblest colts, in three points—abundant hair, swelling chest, and sweet docility—should resemble a fine woman, so should a noble youth.” That’s the kind of line that makes readers give up on a book which can initially sound more like Ronald Firbank than Herman Melville. Love, Melville writes, is “a volume bound in rose-leaves, clasped with violets, and by the beaks of humming-birds printed with peach-juice on the leaves of lilies.”

Sendak, who brought full-frontal nudity to children’s books, underlines his gonzo-psychological interpretation of the novel by depicting Pierre not in the street clothes of his time but in a neck-to-toe blue bodysuit that leaves no anatomical detail to the imagination. This outfit, complete with a red cape that Pierre wears around his shoulders, may at first remind some people of the pajamas that Max wears in Where the Wild Things Are. It also recalls a Superman outfit. I doubt that Sendak would mind those associations, but surely he’s thinking of other cape-twirling heroes, of the sleek classical demigods in the Flaxman illustrations and the nineteenth-century Shakespearean actors, with their elegant, body-hugging costumes (Hamlet figures in Pierre). Pierre’s hard-to-place yet absolutely revealing outfit may be the biggest risk that Sendak takes in these illustrations; it's his way of announcing that he's not hiding behind historical correctness. The costume frees Sendak to turn out a cycle of illustrations that’s formally consistent but stylistically eclectic. That’s a good response to Melville’s text, which is the oddest possible amalgam of pastoral, gothic, romantic, realist and tragic conventions.

In the early parts of the novel, when Melville is giving a stylized, almost lunatic-comic view of early nineteenth-century aristocratic gentility, Sendak responds by imagining this absurdly virile mama’s boy hero as a hyperbolic figure, the sort of impossibly poetic creature that was drawn by Blake and Fuseli. One of the key influences on Sendak’s Pierre, with his cape floating behind him, is an ink sketch of a man and a woman in the clinch by a contemporary of Blake’s, the late-eighteenth-century Swedish sculptor Johan Tobias Sergel, which is quoted line for line in the plate “A hug all round again!” Sendak may have seen the Sergel in Hugh Honour’s Neo-classicism, where it’s meant to suggest a dark, libidinous underside of the classical ideal, and that fits in with one of the themes in Pierre, which is the disasters that befall those who take an unconventional view of conventional idealism. Pierre, who’s been a head-in-the-clouds dreamer, can hardly accept the demystified portrait of his father that Isabel offers during a late-night meeting, with the sky illuminated by the lightning of a heat storm. And with all the speed of an oncoming summer deluge, Pierre’s life—and the book—turns dark, fierce, fiery.

At this point a reader begins to understand that Melville intends those early pages to sound exactly as whacked-out as they do. And from then on over-the-top keeps being topped; it’s just the way things are. Pierre is about obsessions and distorted perceptions, about trying to honor one’s sense of connectedness to other people and oneself—and failing miserably. It’s the very desire to set things right that turns everything upside down and brings on the disasters. Beyond the romantic foolishness of confused identities, whereby Pierre calls his mother his sister and his sister his wife, you have a young man’s wild urge to figure out what those relationships are all about. Melville digs deep into the experience of desperation. The book is an amazing, sustained description of a psychological crash-landing. The last third, set in New York, is an allegory of hopeless, desperate independence. Melville gives a beautiful, precise portrait of an unforgiving city, a picture of rapacity and indifference to set next to “Bartleby, the Scrivener” and the early pages of Moby-Dick.

Sendak responds to Melville’s shifting moods by shifting his visual frame of reference from early nineteenth-century classicism to late-nineteenth-century expressionism. He borrows a number of iconic images from Edvard Munch: an almost skeletal Isabel seated on a bed, and the blank-eyed stares of the anonymous city crowd. These adaptations, which may seem arbitrary if you haven’t actually read the whole book, turn out to be daringly perfect, because Melville and Munch are getting at the same kind of anomie. Sendak’s cross-references are so unabashed, so heartfelt, and so apt, that eventually I began to wonder if Munch’s tortured art-nouveau line wasn’t in some strange way descended from Flaxman’s almost surreally elegant neoclassical line.

Pierre is a novel of bold, decisive strokes, and each stroke is elaborately ornamented. Melville goes in for Elizabethan theatricality. Nobody says “No!” when they can say “Nay, nay, nay!” “Oh! Oh!”—Isabel exclaims—“Pierre, Pierre; it is my fault—mine, mine!” There are endless interior monologues, with multiplying metaphoric constructions suggesting feverish mental states. “Hitherto I have hoarded up mementos and monuments of the past,” Pierre thinks; “been a worshipper of all heir-looms; a fond filer away of letters, locks of hair, bits of ribbon, flowers, and the thousand-and-one minutenesses which love and memory think they sanctify:—but it is forever over now!”

Initially, there’s something off-putting about the feverishness of the writing. This is a great frustration to the people who believe in Pierre, and they quite naturally look for ways to convert skeptical readers. Hershel Parker, a Melville scholar, has made a number of radical cuts in the present edition, and he hopes that they will help readers recapture what Parker believes was Melville’s original vision of wonderful, headlong speed. Experts have long thought that a number of full chapters in the later parts of Pierre, in which Melville suddenly backtracks and announces that ever since boyhood Pierre has been a published author, are late additions to the manuscript. Parker’s opinion is that these interpolations, which include Melville’s complaints about a writer’s treatment at the hands of publishers, were written in response to what the author felt was his rough handling by his publishers. Certainly the people at Harper’s were worried by their famous author’s sinking sales on Moby-Dick; they wanted to cut their losses, or his advances. Parker in turn believes that by cutting all of three chapters and other passages here and there, he’s presenting something closer to what Melville originally wrote and delivered to his publisher in January, 1852.

Pierre is by anybody’s reckoning a strange, unpredictable book, and there’s something unnerving about even the most judicious editorial effort to correct what may indeed be the missteps of a genius. Certainly, excising all mention of Pierre’s career as a writer leads to some awfully bumpy passages toward the end of the novel. And even if you admit that some of the material is irrelevant to the overall trajectory of the book, you’re still losing a lot of beautiful writing, not to mention a fascinating account of the trials of the writer’s life. Whose business is it to decide how many baroquely confused themes-within-themes Melville ought to have permitted himself, anyway?

It can be argued that Parker creates as many problems as he solves. It doesn’t really make much sense that Pierre, now disinherited, evinces so little concern about earning a living, especially considering that Lucy talks about selling crayon portraits and Isabel proposes to give guitar lessons. Pierre’s literary career fits into the urban bohemian atmosphere of the later part of the book, which seems to overlap with the milieu that we know from Hawthorne’s The Blithedale Romance. Yet there is some truth to Parker’s argument that his excisions reinforce the book’s careening, nightmare speed. (And the excised passages are available in several other in-print editions.)

I doubt, however, that this streamlined Pierre is going to attract new readers, since by the time that you’re far enough along in the book to see what Parker has cut, you’re most likely a convert already. I found the book addictive, and by the time I got to Parker’s excisions, I just wanted more—more! more! I had become bewitched by the elaborate language, by what D.H. Lawrence, inStudies in Classic American Literature, calls “the old American art-speech [which] contains an alien quality.” Lawrence loved that alien, hyperbolic quality, and he believed that people tended to shy away from it by thinking “of the old-fashioned American classics as children’s books”—which is, Lawrence hastened to add, “Just childish, on our part.”

SENDAK IS CERTAINLY aware that his involvement with this project is going to lull people, at least initially, into somehow thinking of Pierre as a kid’s book. Some will note that one of the volumes in Sendak’s 1962 Nutshell Library is about a wryly independent boy named Pierre. And Sendak may relish that connection even if it’s just a coincidence, because then it’s all the more dramatic when he shows us that so far as Melville’s Pierre is concerned our initial dismissive reactions are “just childish, on our part.” Sendak pulls us up sharp, by transforming motifs that we associate with his earlier work into expressions of an absolutely grown-up sensibility. For Sendak, Pierre is more and less than a character; he’s a musclebound psyche that exults, rages, broods. Sendak isn’t interested in narrative flow so much as in the knotted-up, emblematic core of Melville’s book, and there’s an exacting, complex intelligence to the way that he chooses to emphasize particular elements in the story.

While Pierre contains many beautiful impressions of the Northeastern landscape, Sendak, who has in the past shown a special feeling for streams, meadows and woods, rejects the breathing space of a vista. Sendak doesn’t illustrate particular scenes so much as create a series of variations on Pierre’s darkening atmosphere. When Lucy sends her fiance up to her bedroom to fetch a portfolio, the illustration isn’t of Pierre going in and looking around the room as he does in the book, but of Pierre deep in thought, a virile but virginal youth enveloped in the soft undulations of Lucy’s bed. In general, Sendak avoids sensational, melodramatic events. He doesn’t illustrate the murderous final pages of the book, when Pierre goes out into the streets of New York to shoot Lucy’s brother and her suitor, who are trying to break up the bohemian menage a trois. And his final picture isn’t the obvious choice of Pierre, Isabel and Lucy’s triple suicide in the city jail. Instead, there’s a portrait of Pierre as a pathetic giant imprisoned in a cave, a man tried beyond reason, like Count Ugolino in Flaxman’s illustration for the Inferno.

Melville wrote a tragedy without catharsis; no wonder it never found many readers. A crazily good-hearted American boy has broken all society’s rules and ended up as a nobody in the anonymous city. He may be a better man, but what does better mean when he’s spread disaster in his wake and there’s nothing left except misery and death? For Sendak, whose great subject has always been the adventuresome, rule-breaking exuberance of childhood, Pierre is something new: a no-win situation. Our memories of all Sendak’s slyly exultant heroes and heroines are buried deep inside Pierre’s wild-eyed, incredulous look in the book’s last, awful illustration. While it would be a mistake to imagine that this master of devilish fun is at last revealing his mature—or true—self, Sendak surely believes that by now we know him well enough that there’s no need for ingratiating formalities. He’s responding as wholeheartedly to tragedy as he does to jokes and craziness and fun. The kid has grown up and lost, and Sendak is right there by his side.

