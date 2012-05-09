[Guest post by Nathan Pippenger]

President Obama has earned himself plenty of goodwill today for finally announcing his support for marriage equality. But Vice President Biden deserves a lot of credit for steering the administration in the right direction, however inadvertently.

When Obama, as a young, relatively-inexperienced presidential candidate, picked Biden as his running mate, he ended up with a steady hand—and a big mouth. In its report on Obama’s decision, The New York Times noted that “Mr. Biden is known for being both talkative and prone to making the kind of statements that get him in trouble.” The Los Angeles Times said that Biden was “sometimes close to a loose cannon with his verbal barbs.” Certainly Biden produced a string of doozies during the campaign—his remark, early on, that Obama was “articulate” and “clean,” his stray observations about Indian accents in 7-Eleven stores, and his assertion that a young Obama would be “tested” by foreign powers.

But the distinguishing mark of Biden isn’t his gaffe-proneness; it’s his wandering, amiable perspicacity. John Dickerson of Slate got it right when he observed in 2008 that the greater challenge may be what Biden says when he's not making a gaffe.” Dickerson went on to predict: “He may be willing to explore contradictions or seeming contradictions in his boss’s positions. He can also be intellectually honest—if for no other reason than the desire to have a good discussion.”