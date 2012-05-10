Lugar then leveraged his moderate, modernizing record and reputation to win election to the U.S. Senate in 1977. As senator, Lugar associated with other moderate Republicans such as Danforth and Howard Baker, whose 1980 presidential campaign he chaired. He described Baker as a politician with aptitudes “in bringing together coalitions and in offering … pragmatic skills of working out disputes,” a characterization that would apply to Lugar as well.

But Lugar declined the opportunity to lead the moderate Republican forces, to define the moderate position, or to resist the growing influence of conservatives in the party. Nor, as his interests shifted toward foreign policy, did he involve himself deeply in the domestic reform efforts with which he once had been identified. He became known as a Republican loyalist—by some measures he gave Ronald Reagan greater legislative support than any other senator—and a reliable conservative.

As the GOP shifted right, Lugar did too, although like John McCain he earned a maverick reputation by contesting the conservative line on certain issues. Lugar advocated sanctions against the apartheid government of South Africa and contested Ferdinand Marcos’ fraudulent election in the Philippines—both instances where he opposed Reagan and prevailed. Lugar also courted, and acquired, statesmanlike stature for his efforts to secure arms control agreements, reduce nuclear stockpiles, and strengthen international institutions. And flashes of his past moderation could be seen in his support for the DREAM Act, certain forms of gun control, and the preservation of the federal school lunch program. His cardinal sin, in the eyes of the Tea Party and the Club for Growth, was his vote for the Troubled Assets Relief Program of 2008, although those so-called economic conservatives prefer not to speculate on what would have happened if government had allowed the financial sector to melt down.

But angry as the Tea Party became with him, Lugar had also been disowned by the moderate faction of which he was once a part. Indeed, the Senate’s dwindling number of Republican moderates expressed more frustration with Lugar than with any other colleague because they felt that too often he sided against them despite his better judgment. Rhode Island Senator Lincoln Chafee, a liberal Republican, was convinced that it galled Lugar to witness George W. Bush and Richard Cheney undoing decades of bipartisan achievements in international relations. Yet “time and again,” Chafee wrote in his book Against the Tide, “Senator Lugar showed an unwillingness to fight with the White House over the direction of our foreign policy.”

Lugar, ultimately, was not really a moderate so much as a remnant of the Republican breed that believed in cooperation, pragmatism, tradition, stability, and gentlemanly restraint. That breed included many conservatives as well as moderates, and Lugar’s downfall marks its virtual extinction in Republican politics. The current breed does not feel, as he did, that a president from the opposing party deserves any measure of deference in his appointments of Supreme Court justices, or that a senator’s mind and conscience should be his own rather than the property of a hard-edged ideological movement. Lugar’s defeat, due in part to the offense the Indiana GOP took at his Virginia residency, ensures that now all Congressmen will become Tuesday-to-Thursday part-timers whose ideological purity will be unsullied by any temptation to view their partisan opponents as human beings worthy of respect.