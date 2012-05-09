President Obama has said he supports same-sex marriage—a move that will change no law, at least immediately, but that represents a watershed moment in the recognition of LGBT Americans as full and equal citizens.

The statement came in a television interview with ABC News and it came at a pivotal political moment, less than 24 hours after North Carolina voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment banning not just same-sex marriage but also civil unions. Obama was careful to present his statement as one of personal belief: He’s not proposing to make same-sex marriage rights a national crusade. But he also left no ambiguity about his sentiments. "I think same-sex couples should be able to get married." This is a huge development. As Greg Sargent observes, "Obama has become the first — and only — sitting president to come out for full equality for gay and lesbian Americans."

During the interview, Obama indicated that his position on gay marriage had evolved. He's talked about this his evolving views before—for example, in response to a question from progressive blogger Joe Sudbay at a 2010 White House roundtable. I have no idea if his views really shifted or whether, as many have speculated, Obama quietly believed in same-sex marriage all along. But the idea that Obama’s views changed, at least incrementally, is not so far-fetched.

Today’s New York Times noted the proliferation of television shows featuring same-sex couples, many of them with children, and the lack of protest they have produced. I suspect that’s not simply because the shows happen to be appealing or because they’ve become so commonplace. I think it’s also because, like Obama, so many Americans have come to know gay and lesbian couples personally.