If you were trying to get a handle on what the Senate will look like over the next decade or so, you could have done worse than watch Richard Mourdock and Joe Donnelly make the rounds on television Wednesday morning. Mourdock is, of course, the man who just ousted Indiana’s longtime eminence, Dick Lugar, from the Senate. Donnelly is the Democratic congressman he’ll be facing in November. Mourdock fulminated against everything Lugar stood for—namely bipartisanship and civility in politics, but also the auto bailouts that saved tens of thousands of Indiana jobs. Donnelly did his best to claim the Lugar mantle and to focus obsessively on the economy. (He went so far as to say he’d walk from Lake Michigan to the Ohio River if it would create ten jobs, which requires a bit more knowledge of Indiana geography than I have, but sounds like more than a stroll.)

Given the forces acting on the GOP—both the Tea Party activists and the groups that bankroll primary challenges—it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing this dynamic a lot in the coming years: A Republican nominee who’s more conservative than his state ceding the political mainstream to his Democratic opponent. Which means we’ll probably see Democrats in the majority a lot more often than they should be, at least based on raw numbers. (Recall that the Senate is essentially gerrymandered for a GOP majority, since lightly populated states get the same two senators as New York and California.) The Sharron Angles and Ken Bucks and Christine O’Donnells of the world brought this about in 2010. And, according to Nate Silver, Mourdock is doing his best to help repeat the feat in 2012, turning a safe Republican seat into a near-tossup.

But the flip side of these Democratic majorities, as numerous commentators have pointed out, will be a much more disciplined, “rejectionist” minority (to borrow Dick Lugar’s term), one capable of slowing the government to a halt. Even incumbent senators without primary opponents will fall in line because they live in constant fear of hypothetical challengers.

My former colleague Jon Chait, for one, has been brooding about this for years. His basic anxiety is that the set of arrangements that allow the government to function aren’t laws handed down from God, or even iron-clad rules. They don’t compel either side to behave. They’re just a set of institutional norms—practices that members of the Senate have traditionally abided by, but which there’s no real penalty for flouting. Whereas a 51 votes have traditionally sufficed for passing legislation, these days Republicans routinely filibuster the most trivial measures. The Senate minority has traditionally allowed qualified nominees for federal agencies to win approval even if it disagreed with them ideologically. Today, seats on the boards of agencies like the Federal Reserve and the FDIC go vacant for years. The Senate minority has traditionally conceded defeat once a bill passes. Today, the battle for repeal starts the day a bill becomes law.