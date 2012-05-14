Carpenter, who himself practiced law in Houston during the 1990s and was active in the gay community, accurately observes that “Lawrence advanced as a case because nobody wanted to know what the underlying facts were.” Eighteen months passed before an initial state appeals court panel considered the constitutional merits of Katine’s and Lambda’s challenge to Texas’s statute penalizing only same-sex—and not heterosexual—sodomy, and when that panel ruled two-to-one in their favor, the gay rights lawyers faced the unexpected danger of triumphing too soon, thus being unable to use Lawrence as a vehicle for challenging the U. S. Supreme Court to reconsider, and overrule, its infamous decision in Bowers v. Hardwick in 1986, where a narrow five-to-four majority had enthusiastically endorsed the continued state criminalization of gay sex.

Fortunately for the cause of gay rights, a political backlash amongst Texas Republicans against the panel’s ruling led the full appeals court—whose judges are elected, not appointed—to reverse the panel by an overwhelming margin of 7-to-2, thus reinstating Lawrence’s and Garner’s convictions. Texas’s highest criminal court then sat on the resulting appeal for over a year before deciding that the case did not merit its review. Only then, in mid-2002, were the gay rights litigators able to take Lawrencev. Texas to the U. S. Supreme Court.

With Texas’s Attorney General refusing to defend the statute, the task of arguing for the convictions fell to the seriously understaffed Harris County District Attorney’s office. The new District Attorney couldn’t spare the time to read the briefs that his office filed, but nonetheless insisted upon making the oral argument himself. Similar mismatches have long been the historical norm: in Brown, Kansas was represented by a young state lawyer who had never before visited Washington and was put on the train all by himself; in Griswold, Connecticut’s prohibition of contraceptive use was defended by one, part-time assistant state’s attorney; and in Roe, each of Texas’s two oral arguments were presented by badly overworked lawyers from the state attorney general’s office.

Dale Carpenter, who is now a law professor at the University of Minnesota, does a superb and memorable job of narrating the appellate ins and outs as Lambda’s first-rate and deeply committed legal staff oversaw all of the filings and preparations for the oral argument before the U. S. Supreme Court. Lambda selected an experienced gay Supreme Court advocate named Paul Smith, who twenty years earlier had clerked for Justice Lewis F. Powell, Jr., the most ambivalent member of the Bowers majority, to argue for Lawrence and Garner. Smith’s performance so out-classed the prosecutor that gay rights proponents were rightfully optimistic long before the Court publicly announced its 6-to-3 overruling of Bowers on June 26, 2003.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s majority opinion exalted the importance of personal liberty, but one sentence from Justice Antonin Scalia’s angry dissent best captured the future import of the Lawrence ruling: “Today’s opinion dismantles the structure of constitutional law that has permitted a distinction to be made between heterosexual and homosexual unions, insofar as formal recognition in marriage is concerned.” Scalia’s accurate prediction has not yet come true, but the day when it will is not many years away.

Carpenter rightly concludes that Lawrence “had been abstracted away from what had or hadn’t happened” that September night five years earlier on the east side of Houston. But that was as it should be, for as Carpenter has written elsewhere, “sodomy laws ... were never really about sodomy” but about marking gay, lesbian, and transgendered individuals as people of inferior status rather than fully equal citizens. American history is of course all too familiar with this pattern—racial segregation was never really about segregation, either—but Lawrence’s end result and future impact are a powerfully fitting tribute to all of the Lane Lewis’s and Joseph Quinns, whose historical contributions are not ignored or forgotten in this wonderful book.

David J. Garrow, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, is the author of Liberty and Sexuality: The Right to Privacy and the Making of Roe v. Wade and Bearing the Cross, a Pulitizer Prize-winning biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.