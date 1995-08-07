No Fantasy Island

Powerful economic pressures may also induce the legislature to look beyond domestic partnerships. The state is in one of the worst fiscal crises in its history, with a budget deficit of half a billion dollars. The state constitution requires a balanced budget, and huge layoffs and program cuts are being contemplated. In a bizarre twist, gay marriage is being touted as a possible solution. Professor Jennifer Gerarda Brown, in a forthcoming article in the Southern California Law Review, argues that, if Hawaii were to legalize same-sex marriage, and if any significant number of lesbians and gay men traveled to Hawaii in order to marry, the state could gain billions of dollars in additional tourism revenue. The state’s economy would get a terrific boost, amounting to thousands of dollars per household. It’s impossible to predict what the legislature will do, but Brown’s study is the basis for the only proposal now on the table for solving the state’s biggest problem.

Tom, the House Judiciary chair, won’t say what he would do if his legislation (and, perhaps, a later domestic partnership act) proves ineffective at forestalling same-sex marriages. “I haven’t thought that far,” he says. Graulty, his Senate counterpart, is less equivocal. “There will never, ever, be a constitutional amendment as long as I am here.”

Arguably, the amount of political fallout of a decision for same-sex marriage depends on when the final decision is handed down. “Let’s suppose it was right after the election that the court came down with its decision,” says Senator Andrew Levin. “You would have two years of same-sex marriages. If the world didn’t collapse in that two years, maybe it wouldn’t be an issue by the time the election came. If it came up in the summer of 1996, I think it would make for a very hot summer.”

In fact, it will probably be quite some time before it comes up. The trial has been repeatedly delayed, and was recently postponed again, until July 1996. That’s getting close to the election, but there may be yet another postponement. The latest delay was sought by the state with the rationale that the legislature may pass a domestic partnership bill in its next session and that such a bill might satisfy the requirements of Baehr. (This argument has puzzled some observers, including Senator Matt Matsunaga. “If the state’s interests aren’t compelling,” he said, “legislation won’t make them compelling.”) The state’s legislative scenario is also probably too optimistic. Graulty points out that the commission’s work is now stalled pending appointment of new members and that the legislature is in any case unlikely to act on its recommendations in an election year. He predicts yet another postponement to let the commission finish its work. Even if the trial does happen next summer, and the trial court rules in favor of same-sex marriage, the political fallout is likely to be small. Few national politicians, and surely no presidential candidates, will stick their necks out by endorsing the result. The ruling will almost certainly be stayed pending the inevitable appeal, so there won’t be any newspaper photos of gay couples walking arm-in-arm out of Town Hall with their wedding certificates. Appeals are slow. The case wouldn’t even be argued until after the election. “The state should leave the sanctioning of marriage to the religious organizations.” And the Supreme Court is unlikely to delay its decision until the 1998 election season. The judges aren’t fools.