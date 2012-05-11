One thing we know from Michael Kranish and Scott Helman’s biography, The Real Romney (and from a 2007 Boston Globe profile that preceded it) is that Romney is a guy who gives more thought to hair than most other people. In November the New York Times ran a Page One story about Romney’s hair, which brought the paper some grief. But as I argued at the time, Romney’s hair merits attention, because (apart from his Mormon faith) it’s Romney’s North Star, a rare instance of consistency over many decades. Romney, Kranish and Helman write, “had grown up hearing people comment on his father’s sweep of slicked-back black hair, white at the temples.” Mitt himself had a “great head of hair.” And he idolized his father. But rather than style his hair in a manner similar to that of George Romney, Mitt coiffed himself in a manner similar to that of Edwin Jones, George’s top aide running the Detroit Mormon church. “He sat up front, to the side at a desk,” Romney would later recall, “keeping records. I remember that he had very dark hair, that it was quite shiny, and that you could see it in distinct comb lines from front to back. Have you looked at my hair? Yep, it’s just like his was some forty years ago.”

To Romney, it would seem, hair had a lot to do with manhood, and with discipline, and with identity. And no doubt it also had a lot to do, consciously or not, with sexuality (see Pope, Alexander, “The Rape Of The Lock”). It wasn’t just this stuff that you cut and it grows back. It projected who you were. And apparently seeing Lauber project, with his peek-a-boo haircut, who he was really freaked Romney out.

The other thing we know about Romney is that he’s a bit of a control freak. There was that moment in the GOP debates when Romney tried to shut Rick Perry up by putting his hand on Perry’s shoulder. For a moment it looked as though Perry might slug him. Indeed, as MacGillis reminded TNR readers, when Romney, on an Air Canada flight in February 2010, did the same to the party-rock performer Sky Blu while attempting to persuade Sky Blu to tilt his seat forward, Sky Blu (who later called it a “condor grip”) actually did slug Romney. As Romney later related, “He gave me a good swat and he broke my hair [italics mine].”

What the odd anger outbursts that MacGillis documented in his article tend to have in common is loss of control followed by some socially inappropriate attempt to seize it back. For instance, while running the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in 2002, Romney got into an altercation with some police officers over their traffic directing, at one point infuriating them by directing the traffic himself. Lauber’s hair made Romney feel that something was out of control, and it was; Lauber was asserting, four years before the Stonewall riots, an identity that felt alien and threatening to Romney. And so Romney plotted—not spontaneously, but over multiple days—to set things right by ... well, let’s just say it. He raped Lauber’s lock.

I’m not sure what larger meaning Romney’s hair thing and his control thing would have for a Romney presidency. But these tics are weird, and, in the case of Romney’s control-freakiness, annoying and occasionally disruptive. In this instance where he cut Lauber’s hair, they were worse than that. They were violative and creepy and cruel.