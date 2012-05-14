I love politics, and I have a sense of humor, but comedic takes on politics usually leave me cold. If there’s an exception, it’s the work of the Scottish director Armando Ianucci. His 2007 film In the Loop, while full of absurdity, captured the spirit of decision-making leading up to the Iraq War, in both the U.S. and the U.K., as effectively as any journalistic account. His British TV series, The Thick of It (now playing on BBC America), focused on a fictional Ministry and its staff, which remained mostly unchanged while cabinet ministers shuffled in and out, waiting to be eviscerated by Malcolm Tucker, the exquisitely foul-mouthed enforcer for an unseen prime minister.

Iannucci’s new American series, Veep, with Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as a vain but lovable vice president, freely recycles plot points and character types from The Thick of It. But while Veep can be very funny, most critics agree that it lacks the bite of Iannucci’s earlier works. So what’s missing? It’s not that Iannucci doesn’t get American politics—he certainly got the feel of it in In the Loop, in broad caricature anyway, and Veep gets most things right, especially the role and personalities of congressional staff. Several critics have suggested that in the post-Cheney era, an ignored vice president seems implausible. But the majority of VPOTUSes have been more like Louis-Dreyfuss’s Selina Meyer than like Cheney—even Lyndon Johnson, as we are reminded by Robert Caro’s recent volume. Several other critics, notably Tom Carson writing in The American Prospect, have argued that the problem is that (like most political-comedy characters) Meyer’s political loyalties are unknown. There’s no party, no ideology.

But that’s exactly wrong, and it’s the point that television critics consistently seem to miss: Meyer, much like the various Ministers of Social Affairs or the hapless Minister for International Development played by Tom Hollander in In the Loop, is a liberal. They’re all liberals, of a certain sensible, NPR-listening type. Meyer’s causes are clean energy and biodegradable cafeteria utensils. (In the real world, that’s a pet project of Nancy Pelosi.) Early in the first episode, the shark-like communications staffer she’s about to hire tells her that she made two mistakes in her brief presidential campaign: “You spent too much time in New Hampshire. You had that in the bag. And you went negative in Oregon.” There’s only one kind of politician who cares about clean energy, biodegradable silverware, easily wins the New Hampshire primary, and tries to repeat the feat in Oregon: Someone from what Howard Dean would call “The Democratic wing of the Democratic Party.” Maybe the codes are too obscure, but they are hardly absent. Meyer is plainly a token liberal serving a more moderate Democratic president. Similarly, all the ministers in The Thick of It and Hollander’s character Simon Foster in In the Loop were the more liberal members of a Labour government much like Tony Blair’s. (But not the most liberal—that was a faction, also unseen, known as “the Nutters.”)

Most of Iannucci’s work can be seen not just as general political satire, but as a satire of the futility of a certain brand of liberalism. However vain his politician characters are or have become, they are all in politics for basically the right reasons. But they have lost sight of those reasons, in the chaos of simply keeping up with the demands of political life. The second Minister of Social Affairs, the pleasantly well-intentioned Hugh Abbott, expressed his dilemma thus: