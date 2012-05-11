Dimon said that, even after the loss, the company is on track to earn $4 billion this quarter, and that the loss barely dents its capital cushion, which exists to protect depositors, bondholders, and other creditors. Fine. But most megabanks are far less profitable than JP Morgan, and their capital reserves are less bountiful. The same $2 billion slip-up could have brought real distress to one of its rivals. Dimon also observed that “none of this has anything to do with clients,” by which he meant the firm had lost its own money, not customers' money. But if the loss had occurred at a weaker bank, it wouldn’t have mattered where it originated. The red ink would have engulfed both the company and its clients. Dimon’s pleas were reassuring only if you somehow think JP Morgan is the only fallible bank. But, of course, we know from experience that it makes fewer mistakes than most.

Above all, Dimon was adamant to point out that the trade didn’t violate the Volcker Rule, which prevents government-backed banks from placing risky bets for their own bottom line. According to Dimon, the point of the bet wasn’t to make money, it was to hedge (i.e., offset) risks in its portfolio of loans, bonds, and other debt. But, if true, then the implication isn’t that JP Morgan’s trade was kosher. It’s that the Volcker Rule doesn’t go far enough. And the reason it doesn’t is because CEOs like Dimon lobbied to rein it in. If the classic definition of chutzpah is killing your parents and then pleading for mercy as an orphan, then Wall Street’s version is gutting a regulation and then claiming it’s pointless because it didn’t stop you from screwing up.

Still, the real lesson of Dimon's hedging hiccup isn’t that we need a tougher Volcker rule, though that's certainly true. It’s that we need to break up overgrown megabanks of the sort Dimon runs. Two years ago, Andrew Haldane, an official at the Bank of England, delivered an eye-opening speech about the relative merits of bank beefiness. Haldane’s reading of the data was that the benefits of size typically top out at around $100 billion—or less than one-twentieth of JP Morgan’s balance sheet—beyond which banks rarely become more efficient, and often far less so. The reason, he posited, was that banks simply become too massive and convoluted to manage. “Large banks grew to comprise several thousand distinct legal entities,” Haldane said of the run-up to the financial crisis. “Whatever the technology budget, it is questionable whether any man’s mind or memory could cope with such complexity.”

Now that we know even Jamie Dimon’s state-of-the-art financial mind can’t cope with such complexity, who can say with a straight face that any banker can?

Follow me on twitter: @noamscheiber