There is a strain of thought among some policy experts that manufacturing, especially in the Midwest, is a dead-end for regional economic development. In a series of recent Brookings reports, my co-authors and I have challenged that view. The conventional wisdom won’t die easily, though. The most recent defense of the conventional view comes from Richard Florida, who claims that a heavy reliance on manufacturing has held back economic growth in Midwest metropolitan areas.

Florida shows that Midwest metropolitan areas where manufacturing made up a large percentage of total employment in 1969 generally had the slowest job and income growth over the next 40 years. If you end the story there, it seems that manufacturing hindered economic development in the region. However, there are several more chapters to that story. Midwest metropolitan areas where manufacturing accounted for a large share of total jobs also had the most severe losses of manufacturing jobs, as the chart here shows for the period 1970-2010.

Metropolitan areas in the Midwest that had the most severe losses of manufacturing jobs also had the slowest gains in non-manufacturing jobs. Their slow growth in non-manufacturing jobs, coupled with their heavy losses of manufacturing jobs (which, of course, accounted for a large share of their total jobs in 1970), meant that the most manufacturing-specialized metropolitan areas were the ones that had the slowest overall job growth.

Heavy losses of manufacturing jobs were associated not only with slow overall job growth but also with slow growth in the high-wage advanced service jobs (jobs in the professional service, financial, and information industries), where much of Florida’s “creative class” works (See chart).