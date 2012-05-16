But how does one speak chemical knowledge? Chemistry as a study of molecular transformation—the physical actions of atoms colliding, electrons moving in space—is one for which representation in words is inadequate. So chemists draw pictures instead, symbolic codes that inform the basis of chemical thought. The chemical structure, with all its meanings attached, “enters the conscience of a chemist directly ... and the chemist manipulates that little picture mentally in a multiplicity of ways.” Manipulations of these thought-pictures make up underlying concepts in organic chemistry, to which we then can assign terms like “steric hinderance” and “stereochemistry.” How the chemical structure relates to language, to art, and to modes of thinking are ever-present themes in Hoffmann’s work. Through his exploration of these subjects, we are exposed to a dizzying amount of knowledge about history and philosophy and chemistry. We are taken on a tour that can link Derrida’s concern with writing to new allotropes of carbon (geometric arrangements of carbon atoms bonded together).

The examples and references themselves raise provocative questions. Take, for example, printing history and its relationship to the structure of the organic compound norbornane, which Hoffmann considers in “Representations in Chemistry”: chemistry journals up through the 1950s did not print lines at an angle (for reasons of cost), rendering the drawings of chemical structures two-dimensional. The structure of norbornane, a seven carbon molecule with six of its carbons bonded in a ring, was depicted as two connected squares, with a carbon atom at each corner, and the lines of the squares representing their bonds. But the structure of bonding around carbon is tetrahedral—in other words, carbons bonded together as they are in norbornane do not lie on the same plane. The physical structure of norbornane has carbon atoms in three dimensions of space; these positions affect nonbornane’s ability to interact with other atoms, and thus whether and how a chemical transformation can proceed.

So understanding the shape of a compound is vitally important for understanding a reaction. But this information gets lost when pictured as a flat figure. And if this presents a challenge to manipulating the thought-picture of norbornane, if the flat image conjured up by the word “norbornane” changes how one imagines a chemical reaction occurring, what might it suggest about the cognitive process of linguistic relativity, or Saussure’s ideas about the relationship of word-things?

A story about the chemical world unfolds through its symbols, and the story is one that elucidates the principles by which electrons move around, breaking and forming new bonds to make new compounds. This is the narrative that molecular representations are meant to tell. But this is only chemical knowledge, and not the whole story of chemistry itself. The practice, the history, the connections—these other narratives are too often lost when we talk only of the mechanisms and the data and the formulas as what transpires in chemistry. For Hoffmann, “this leads to real crimes against the humanity of the scientist. In order to present a sanitized, pragmatic account of a chemical study, one suppresses many of the truly creative acts. Among these are the ‘fortuitous circumstance’—all of the elements of serendipity, of creative intuition at work.”

These elements are always at work in science. A story about the discovery of sucralose, perhaps apocryphal, tells of the graduate student who mistakenly believed that he had been asked to taste rather than to test what he had made. The mistake proved a happy one (not usually the case when one tastes things one makes in a chemistry lab): today sucralose is found ubiquitously as the compound used in many artificial sweeteners. But the discovery makes for a much less interesting retelling when published with the human element omitted.