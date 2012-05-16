But we can trace an inflection point to 2003. That was the year that James Giffen, a New York lawyer who had made a career as a skilled middleman in Caspian oil deals, was charged in what was then the largest case in FCPA history, involving Nursultan Nazarbayev, the president of Kazakhstan. The evidence was so definitive—it included the actual Swiss bank account records, turned over to New York prosecutors—that there seemed little hope for Giffen. The view among FCPA practitioners was that, short of throwing himself at the mercy of the court, he was headed for potentially decades in prison, and the end of his days as a raconteur at the Winged Foot Country Club.

But Giffen decided to fight—and in doing so, he revealed FCPA to be less fearsome than presumed. Giffen did not even contest the bribery charge; he used what one might call the Chorus Line defense: “What I did for love…” Giffen explained that his actions were part and parcel of his patriotism; the whole time he was doing business in Kazakhstan, he explained, he was slipping secrets to U.S. intelligence agencies. Therefore, he presumed, he was covered—those intel analysts with whom he was engaged knew, or should have known, that one didn’t acquire such inside dope easily.

It helped that Giffen’s defense meshed neatly with the politics of post-9/11 Washington, which didn’t consider bribery allegations sufficient grounds to declassify intelligence documents concerning friendly oil-rich Central Asian states. But the result was head-spinning: Prosecutors were effectively put in the position not of proving an FCPA violation, but of disproving that Giffen was an intelligence asset. In 2010, prosecutors dropped almost all the charges. But Giffen didn’t just receive an acquittal—he effectively received an apology for his trouble. The presiding judge, William Pauley, thanked Giffen so profusely for his service to the country that it momentarily seemed he might leap off the bench and give the accused a hug. The lesson was clear: If you had the nerve and the deep pockets, not to mention some chutzpah and creativity, you could defy the Justice Department on foreign bribery, and win.

There are other reasons that corporate America began assuming an increasingly adversarial posture towards the FCPA in the last ten years. One factor seems to be Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a law that made CEOs and CFOs personally responsible for corporate financial statements in the wake of the Enron accounting scandal. The government had hoped the law would solicit more confessions of wrongdoing from executives. But Joseph Covington, a private corporate lawyer who ran the Department of Justice’s FCPA unit in the 1980s, claims that after the government passed the law in 2002 it ceased offering much leniency to companies that proactively created and adhered to their own FCPA compliance programs: Companies that reported their own wrongdoing received a sizable fine, all the same.

And so, counter-intuitively, Sarbanes-Oxley convinced Covington to cease advising his clients to automatically self-report a bribery problem. Instead, he recommended performing a calculus about the government’s case. “What's the likelihood that the government is going to be able to figure this out and put this together and prosecute it?” Covington told me. “These are hard cases, I can tell you. I was on the prosecution side—they’re not easy. They take a lot of time. They take a lot of energy.” (There is also the fact that it often easy to make a sentimental appeal on individual defendents’ behalf. “Judges, with few exceptions it seems to me, are not terribly sympathetic to the government side,” Covington tells me. “It seems to me they are more sympathetic to some of the atmospherics, that this is the way the world is. And why stick this person in jail for a situation that they didn't affirmatively go out and try to create, but rather reacted to?”)