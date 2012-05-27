In Conroy’s version, Avaaz played no part in the exit from Syria. From the moment the media center activists transported him to the Baba Amr hospital until he reached the border, Conroy told me, he was in the hands of the Homs-based Farouq Battalion of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Much of his escape, from the tunnel exit, to the Syrian border, was spent on the back of a FSA motorcycle. “The activists … don’t carry you about,” he told me, explaining how he was sure he was smuggled by the FSA. “They don’t carry weapons.”

Javier Espinosa, who Avaaz says was rescued by the activists in its network, told me from Beirut that his rescuers were a hodgepodge of activists and FSA members, none of whom had any clear affiliations with Avaaz. Espinosa’s account was confirmed by his girlfriend Monica Garcia-Prieto, a Spanish magazine journalist who stayed in the Beirut hotel suite with Tarif, where friends and colleagues of the trapped journalists were congregating. Garcia-Prieto, who is based in Beirut, told me that the FSA was primarily responsible for bringing Conroy and Espinosa from the drainpipe exit to Lebanon, without Avaaz’s help.

As a matter of course, she added, Avaaz’s network of activists belonged no more to Avaaz than it did to anyone else. “There were a lot of activists willing to cooperate with anyone who was coordinating the operation,” she told me. “But you know—it doesn’t mean they have people of their own… They were talking to them as they are talking to me or you or anyone else.” And even though Avaaz was trying its best to coordinate the escape, Garcia-Prieto says, its own contacts were limited. She says Tarif recruited her to help with the mission precisely because she was better sourced than he was. Amoore, Conroy’s colleague from the Times, came to a similar conclusion. Though Amoore told me Avaaz helped relay information to activists during the early stages of the rescue mission, he said Tarif eventually lost contact with most of the journalists. Instead, while in the hotel suite with Tarif, he began to rely on Rami Jarrah—a 28-year-old who directs an opposition group from Cairo—for on-the-ground intelligence. Tarif “just didn’t have it,” Amoore says.

WHEN I CONFRONTED Patel last month with the testimony of these journalists, Patel conceded that it was the Free Syrian Army—with whom Avaaz had no contact—that indeed pulled off much of Conroy and Espinosa’s escape. When I asked Patel why Avaaz didn’t give any credit to the FSA it its initial press release (or any time thereafter), he told me the original statement was written hastily in the middle of the night, and that he didn’t want the media calling up any other organizations, for fear that they would leak information about the remaining journalists’ whereabouts. By funneling the media toward Avaaz, Patel says, he was trying to protect the journalists’ safety. (Avaaz still has not corrected or updated its press releases about Conroy and Espinosa’s rescues. In response to my questions, Avaaz sent me two documents that credit the FSA with much of the escape and downplayed Tarif’s role, but they don’t appear to have been released publicly.)

That leaves the question of what, exactly, Avaaz did do. Avaaz was certainly in contact with the Baba Amr activists during the early stages of the operation. But Patel brushes aside questions about Avaaz’s precise role in coordinating their activity. In March, when I pressed him in his Union Square office, he told me that I misunderstood not only the situation, but his group’s entire philosophy. “When people hear ‘coordinate’ “they think ‘command and control,” he said, his frustration showing. “That’s not the way the world works now. The world is moved and changed by networks of people.” In other words, the activists responsible for the rescue may not have all been using Avaaz equipment or following Tarif’s instructions. Rather, Tarif was relaying information back and forth from Syria to Beirut, or from one activist to another. The Syria mission was an extension of the group’s emphasis on crowd-sourced, rather than top-down, decision-making. “There is this march of democracy sweeping the world,” said Patel, “and Avaaz is one of the vessels for that march.”

Such claims are unlikely to mollify the activists who Garcia-Prieto says feel “manipulated” by Avaaz. Rami Jarrah, the activist Amoore relied upon when in Beirut, was livid over Avaaz’s claim that the 13 people who had died in the rescue mission were Avaaz-supported activists. “What they’ve done is immoral,” he told me. “They’ve taken advantage of the death of thirteen people to suit their media campaign.” (It was this claim that particularly irked Conroy, who told me that the three activists Avaaz reported were killed rescuing him were in fact Free Syrian Army members.) Nour Edies, a 23-year old Syrian who works in Lebanon for the activist group the High Commission for Syrian Relief, was equally cynical: “Avaaz lies to make people give them money."

Avaaz claims that such harsh words are the product of inevitable rivalries between activist groups. They may have a point. Jarrah’s claims that “in Syria, no activists are supported by Avaaz” and that it doesn’t send in any technology for citizen journalists is contradicted by much testimony and evidence. Edies, for his part, seems to have inflated his own group’s role. He says the HCFSR brought Espinosa across the Lebanese border, whereas Espinosa told me representatives from the group only picked him up after he had arrived safely in Lebanon, with the FSA.

Still, the FSA played a demonstrable role in the journalists’ escape—one that Avaaz doesn’t appear to have mentioned. And at least according to Prieto, some of the activists who Avaaz has credited are not pleased to be associated with the group. While Patel maintains that it’s the media—not him—that has overemphasized Avaaz’s role in Syria, he hasn’t done much to correct the false impression.

By all accounts, Tarif and Patel deserve credit for smuggling medical aid, journalists, and information technology in the midst of Syria's crisis. And Avaaz's “network” of activists that Patel touted when I spoke with him were undoubtedly instrumental in facilitating that work. But neither Patel nor Tarif seems to have considered whether the moral clarity of their group's work could be easily reconciled with the amorphous nature of the network on which they relied. At the least, the temptations of power and fame seem to have encouraged Avaaz to sacrifice one of its most fundamental principles: That truth is an activist’s greatest weapon.

